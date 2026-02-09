Voting Open for BlueClaws 25th Anniversary Team: Outfielders

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Voting is now open for the BlueClaws 25th Anniversary Team. Every Monday, BlueClaws fans can vote on one position group. Catchers and infielders have been voted on, and this week, we have outfielders! In March, the BlueClaws will then unveil the 25th Anniversary Team as part of the team's 25th Anniversary Celebration.

Fans are asked to select five outfielders from the following grouping:

Aaron Altherr (2011-12) - He spent part of 2011 with the BlueClaws and returned in 2012 where he hit .251 with eight home runs and 25 stolen bases. Altherr went on to debut with the Phillies in 2014 and played 359 career big league games before playing overseas.

Quintin Berry (2007) - A 2006 draft pick from San Diego State, Berry spent 2007 with the BlueClaws and stole 55 bases while hitting .312 with 19 doubles. His .312 average is the fourth best in a season by a BlueClaw and his 55 stolen bases also rank fourth by a BlueClaw and led the SAL that year. He won a World Series with the Red Sox as a player and is now the third base coach for the Cubs.

Michael Bourn (2004) - Bourn spent 2004 with the BlueClaws and hit .317 with five home runs and 57 stolen bases in 63 attempts. His .317 average is the fourth best in a season by a BlueClaw and his 57 stolen bases rank fourth. He made his big league debut with the Phillies in 2006 but was later trade to Houston in the Brad Lidge deal. He played 11 seasons in the big leagues with six different teams.

Domonic Brown (2008) - Brown spent 2008 with the BlueClaws and hit .291 with nine home runs and 54 RBIs. He made his big league debut with the Phillies in 2010 and hit 54 career major league home runs, including 27 during the 2013 season.

Leandro Castro (2009-10) - Castro played part of 2009 with the BlueClaws but thrived as a regular in the 2010 championship season. He hit .257 with 10 home runs and 22 stolen bases. He played as high as Double-A Reading stateside and later played five years in the Mexican League.

Dylan Cozens (2014) - A second round pick in 2012, Cozens spent 2014 with the BlueClaws, hitting .248 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs. He hit a walk-off home run to beat Rome in May of that season as well, while adding in 23 stolen bases. Cozens exploded in Reading in 2016, hitting 40 home runs, and added 27 more with Lehigh Valley the following season. He made his big league debut with the Phillies in 2018 and played 27 career major league games.

Justin Crawford (2023-24) - A first round pick in 2022, Crawford finished the 2023 season with the BlueClaws and starred in 2024. He hit .301 with 27 stolen bases in 70 games and was promoted to Reading after appearing in the MLB Futures Game. Crawford the hit .333 with Reading the remainder of that season and .334 in 112 games with Lehigh Valley last year. He is expected to compete for a spot with the Phillies this spring.

Kelly Dugan (2012) - Drafted in 2009, Dugan debuted with the BlueClaws in 2012, and hit .300 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs. In fact, Dugan was hitting .246 after play on June 30th. From there, he hit .350 over the last nine weeks of the season, and 3-3 in the final game of the year, to finish right at .300. He played as high as Triple-A with the Phillies and later with the Cubs and Marlins organizations.

Anthony Gose (2009) - Nobody stole more bases with the BlueClaws than Anthony Gose, who swiped 76 of them as part of the 2009 championship season. Gose was the everyday leadoff hitter and centerfielder for that team, and reached the big leagues with Toronto (he was traded by the Phillies to Houston in the Roy Oswalt deal and traded from Houston to Toronto) as an outfielder. He then turned to pitching, and reached the big leagues as a pitcher with Cleveland.

Jiwan James (2010) - Drafted in 2007, James made his BlueClaws debut in 2010 and was a part of the 2010 championship BlueClaws. He hit .270 that year with five home runs and 33 stolen bases while playing a sparkling centerfield. He reached Reading with the Phillies and later played one season in the Tigers organization.

Gus Milner (2007) - Drafted out of Kansas in 2006, Milner hit .286 with 10 home runs and 19 stolen bases with the BlueClaws in 2010. He reached as high as Lehigh Valley in the Phillies organization.

Javon Moran (2004) - Moran spent most of 2004 with the BlueClaws, hitting .285 with two home runs and 39 stolen bases before becoming the first BlueClaw traded, when he was sent to the Reds for Cory Lidle. He later returned to the Phillies and played in Triple-A for both Ottawa in 2007 and Lehigh Valley in their debut season of 2008.

Jhailyn Ortiz (2018, 21) - Ortiz first played for the BlueClaws in 2018 in Low-A, and hit 13 home runs that year (plus was part of a back-to-back-to-back set of homers in a comeback win in game one of the SAL Championship Series. Ortiz returned in 2021 when the BlueClaws were in High-A and and hit 19 home runs in 74 games, including four two home run games. He played as high as Lehigh Valley in 2023.

Jose Pujols (2016) - Pujols burst onto the scene with the BlueClaws in 2016, hitting 24 home runs and driving in 76 runs in 128 games. He finished his minor league career with 69 career home runs.

Chris Roberson (2003) - Roberson was a part of the 2003 BlueClaws and stole 59 bases that year. He later became the 9th BlueClaw to go From the Shore to the Show when he debuted with the Phillies in 2006, in the same game that Cole Hamels made his big league debut. Only Anthony Gose has more stolen bases in a season than Roberson.

Randy Ruiz (2004) - Ruiz began his career in the Reds system but came to the BlueClaws in 2004. That year he hit .288 with 17 home runs and an .861 OPS. He made his big league debut with the Twins in 2008 and hit 10 home runs with the Blue Jays in 2009.

Jeremy Slayden (2006) - A 2005 Georgia Tech draftee, Slayden spent 2006 with the BlueClaws and hit .310 with 10 home runs. He led the South Atlantic League in doubles that year with 44 including a club record four in one game on August 20th against Delmarva. Slayden later caught the fly ball for the final out of the BlueClaws first championship.

Mike Spidale (2006) - Nobody has hit for a higher average in a season as a BlueClaw than the sparkling .345 Spidale hit to key the 2006 championship season and lead the SAL. He added 29 stolen bases that year and played as high as Lehigh Valley. Spidale, ironically, played in the first-ever BlueClaws game, but as a member of the Kannapolis Intimidators in the White Sox system.

Michael Taylor (2008) - A Stanford draftee in 2007, Taylor spent 2008 with the BlueClaws and hit .361 with 10 home runs before a promotion to Clearwater. He would later move to the Blue Jays in the Roy Halladay trade, and then immediately to the A's for 1B Brett Wallace. Taylor played parts of four seasons in the big leagues with both the White Sox and A's.

Carlos Tocci (2013-15) - Tocci has the distinction of being the youngest BlueClaw, when he debuted on Opening Day 2013 at 17 years, 7 months, and 12 days of age. He spent 2013 and 2014 with the BlueClaws before thriving in 2015. That year, he hit .321 in 59 games, including a walk-off single on Opening Night, before a promotion to Clearwater. He played 66 games in the big leagues with the Rangers in 2018.

The BlueClaws are celebrating 25 Years at the Jersey Shore all summer long, beginning with their 25th Anniversary Opening Night on Tuesday, April 7th. Tickets for Opening Night and other games are currently on sale online.







