Phillies Top Blue Jays 5-4 in Spring Breakout Game

Published on March 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







Phillies prospects bested Blue Jays prospects 5-4 on Saturday in Spring Breakout in Clearwater.

The Phillies squad started well with first inning home runs from both Aroon Escobar and Felix Reyes. Escobar played for the BlueClaws last summer while Reyes was with jersey Shore in 2023 and 2024.

They added three more runs in the eighth inning. Dante Nori, who played with the BlueClaws for two weeks last summer, had a two run single. Nori was just named to the All-World Baseball Classic team after thriving for Team Italy.

Escobar added an RBI double to push the lead to 5-1.

On the mound, Gage Wood, last year's first round pick (Arkansas) started and gave up one run in three innings while striking out three. Alex McFarlane, a 2025 BlueClaw, struck out two over a 1-2-3 fourth inning.

Left-hander Cade Obermueller, last year's second round pick (Iowa) threw two scoreless innings after McFarlane. Cody Bowker threw a scoreless seventh and Brian Walters followed with a scoreless eighth inning.

The Blue Jays scored three times in the top of the ninth but Tyler Bowen got the last out to earn the save.

All but McFarlane's fourth inning came from 2025 Phillies draft picks.

Triple-A Opening Day is on Friday while the BlueClaws open their season on April 3rd at Wilmington. The home opener, the 25th in club history, is April 7th.







South Atlantic League Stories from March 21, 2026

Phillies Top Blue Jays 5-4 in Spring Breakout Game - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

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