Introducing the Jersey Tomatoes - BlueClaws to Celebrate Agriculture in the Garden State

Published on March 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release









Jersey Tomatoes cap

(Jersey Shore BlueClaws) Jersey Tomatoes cap(Jersey Shore BlueClaws)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - In celebration of the successful agriculture industry in the Garden State, the BlueClaws, in partnership with Jersey Fresh, will become the Jersey Tomatoes on Thursday, August 6th.

Tickets for Jersey Tomatoes Night, and merchandise, are currently available.

"Agriculture like baseball is a vital part of New Jersey's identity, and this partnership with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws is an exciting way to showcase the quality and pride behind Jersey Fresh products", said New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Ed Wengryn.

"We are grateful to Secretary Wengryn and the Jersey Fresh team for their partnership on Jersey Tomatoes Night," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "We will be celebrating, of course, Jersey Tomatoes, but the agriculture industry at large for what is going to be a special night this August and all summer long!"

"By bringing the Jersey Fresh message of quality and locally grown to thousands of fans throughout the season, we are putting a spotlight on the agricultural products and farm communities that make New Jersey a national leader in fresh produce bringing the best of the garden state to your home plate," added Secretary Wengryn.

The Jersey Tomatoes logo is a tomato flying through the sky, wearing sunglasses featuring the reflection of the state of New Jersey. The Tomatoes logo will be worn on a green cap. Jerseys will be red and say Jersey Tomatoes across the chest in a green, rustic font, with both "Os" red tomatoes.

The term "Garden State" dates to 1876, and New Jersey's agriculture industry remains among the best in the country. As of 2024, N.J.'s over 9,900 farms and 690,000 acres of farmland produce over $1.6 billion in sales. New Jersey is 6th in the nation in production of tomatoes harvesting 70-million pounds of tomatoes on 2,500 acres. That translated to $56.5 million in production value for tomatoes in 2024.

The Claws Cove has both fitted and adjustable Jersey Tomatoes caps plus other apparel. Fans can shop online.

This is the second alternate identity announced by the BlueClaws this year, following the Jersey Shore Pork Rollers, who will play on June 18th.

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South Atlantic League Stories from March 20, 2026

Introducing the Jersey Tomatoes - BlueClaws to Celebrate Agriculture in the Garden State - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

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