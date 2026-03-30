BlueClaws Announce 2026 Break Camp Roster

Published on March 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, have announced their 2026 Break Camp Roster. The team opens the regular season on Friday, April 3 rd at Wilmington with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore set for Tuesday, April 7 th at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Click here to view a PDF of the 2026 Break Camp roster.

The 30-player Break Camp Roster, to be managed by first year BlueClaws skipper Mycal Jones, is as follows:

PITCHERS: Juan Amarante, Luis Avila, Gabriel Barbosa, Brandon Beckel, Aaron Combs, Ryan Degges, Ryan Dromboski, Reese Dutton, Jake Eddington, Luke Gabrysh, Mavis Graves, Sam Highfill, Titan Kennedy-Hayes, Jose Pena, Jr., Adilson Peralta, Danyony Pulido, and Giussepe Velasquez.

CATCHERS: Luis Caicuto, Luke Davis, Kodey Shojinaga.

INFIELDERS: Nick Biddison, Jose Colmenares, Brady Day, Trent Farquhar, Raider Tello, and Brock Vradenburg.

OUTFIELDERS: Joel Dragoo, Carter Mathison, Devin Saltiban, and John Spikerman.

23 of the 30 players spent at least part of the season with the BlueClaws last year.

Among the pitchers, LHP Mavis Graves is the #27 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline. Graves, a 6 th round pick in the 2022 draft, had a 2.63 ERA over the final two months of the season. RHP Gabriel Barbosa made four starts with the BlueClaws last year and gave up just three earned runs in 23.1 innings. He pitched for the Brazil in this year's World Baseball Classic.

Two other pitchers pitched at Philadelphia schools. RHP Ryan Dromboski, a graduate of Northern Burlington Regional High School in Columbus, New Jersey, pitched collegiately at the University of Pennsylvania. RHP Luke Gabrysh, drafted in the 16 th round in 2024, pitched at St. Joseph's University.

All three catchers spent part of last year with the BlueClaws. Brady Day, a 10 th round pick in 2024 from Kansas State, and Raider Tello, a 2024 non-drafted free agent signee from the University of Iowa, join four returnees on the infield.

Devin Saltiban and John Spikerman, both 3 rd round picks, Saltiban in 2023 from Hilo High School in Hawaii, and Spikerman in 2024 from the University of Oklahoma, return to the BlueClaws where they finished last season. Saltiban was the youngest player on last year's Break Camp Roster, and is the youngest player on this year's Break Camp Roster, having turned 21 on Valentine's Day. They are joined by Carter Mathison, a 5 th round pick in 2024 from Indiana University, and Joel Dragoo, a 7 th round pick in 2024 from Presbyterian.

Finally, four players spent this past winter in Australia, helping Adelaide win the Australian Baseball League title. RHP Danyony Pulido, RHP Giussepe Velasquez, IF Jose Colmenares, and OF Devin Saltiban were all members of the Giants Claxton Shield winning team.

Mycal Jones will make his managerial debut this season. He is joined on the coaching staff by pitching coach Ryan Buchter, hitting coach Darnell Sweeney, position coach & assistant hitting coach Ryan Wrobleski, and position coach Orlando Munoz.

The support staff includes athletic trainer Marissa VanHassel, associate athletic trainer Sam Cartier, strength & conditioning coach John Sweeney, mental performance coach Taylor Bertolet, performance nutritionist Jana Bridgman, video & technology associate Shannon O'Neill, and clubhouse manager and team travel coordinator Mackenzie Bourke.

Tickets for Opening Night at the Jersey Shore on April 7 th and all 66 home games are currently on sale at BlueClaws.com/Tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from March 30, 2026

BlueClaws Announce 2026 Break Camp Roster - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

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