Frederick Keys Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on February 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to reveal their promotional schedule for the 2026 season ahead of their return to affiliated baseball with the Baltimore Orioles. With the Keys hosting 66 games for the first time in team history, this season is full of promotions starting with a Commemorative Rally Towel for all fans in attendance for Opening Day on April 14 and ends with a mystery giveaway for Fan Appreciation Night on August 30.

"We're excited to officially announce our 2026 promotional schedule and can't wait to welcome our fans back to Nymeo Field," said Keys General Manager Slater Fuchs. "We feel great about this year's lineup. There is truly something for everyone. Our goal is to make every night at the ballpark special and continue building the kind of atmosphere that makes Frederick proud. We're looking forward to seeing a packed house all season long."

Several fan favorites returning this year including Star Wars Night (June 6), Hockey Night with the Washington Capitals (July 10), Christmas in July (July 31), and Faith Night (August 15). Additionally, the Keys will be bringing back two Sensory Friendly Nights for fans with sensory needs on Tuesday, April 21 and Thursday, August 27.

Celebrate America's 250th Birthday at Nymeo Field with two grand firework shows and a special giveaway! Starting on Friday, July 3 the Keys will have their biggest fireworks show of the season in celebration of Independence Day following the 7 p.m. game. On Saturday, July 4, the Keys will host the Brooklyn Cyclones for a 1 p.m. contest, and every 250th fan through the gate will receive a special prize pack until we reach the 2500th fan. Then, the Independence weekend concludes with a postgame fireworks show on Sunday, July 5 following the 6 p.m. game.

As part of the Keys return to affiliated baseball, they are excited to bring back STEM Day to the ballpark on Wednesday, May 20 courtesy of AstraZeneca. This field trip day for local schools brings the joys of STEM and baseball to students across Maryland. The Keys will also be celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10 with Mother's Day Lunch before the game.

Fans can also expect plenty of giveaways during the 2026 season headlined by a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway on Saturday, May 9 presented by Nymeo Federal Credit Union. On Friday, May 22, fans can take home an American Reversible Bucket Hat courtesy of IBEW Local 24. Kids will also have their own giveaways this season including a Building Block Mascot on Sunday, July 12 and a Paint Your Own Bobblehead on August 14.

For the full promotional schedule, and to keep up-to-date with any additions throughout the season, visit our website.

Single game tickets will go on sale online only beginning on Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m., with the new prices for the 2026 season. The prices for single game tickets are as follows.

Single Game Ticket Pricing (Advanced/Day of Game):

General Admission Adult - $15/$16

General Admission Youth, Senior, Military* - $12/$13

Reserved Adult - $16/$18

Reserved Youth, Senior, Military* - $13/$15

Field Box (All) - $18/$20

*Youth tickets include children aged of 3-12 with children two and under getting in free with a child ticket at the gate. Senior tickets include anyone who is over the age of 55 and military tickets include anyone with active military ID.

**Advanced tickets are tickets purchased at least one day prior to the game.

The Keys will begin the 2026 season on the road against the Hub City Spartanburgers on Friday, April 3 at 7:05 p.m. The Keys will have their home opener on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley Renegades. Single game tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Frederickkeys.com.







