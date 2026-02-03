Frederick Keys Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys and Baltimore Orioles are excited to announce that former Keys infielder Collin Woody will serve as manager for the 2026 season, becoming the first affiliated manager in Frederick since 2019.

Woody, who played in 79 games for the Keys in 2018, takes over as manager following a two-year stint as manager of the Orioles Single-A affiliate Delmarva Shorebirds where he finished with over 100 wins during his time in Salisbury. Additionally, his pitching staff in Delmarva finished with 1,299 strikeouts, leading all teams in the Carolina League with 11.1 strikeouts per game during the second half.

"As we begin a new chapter returning to affiliated baseball with the Baltimore Orioles, we are incredibly excited to welcome this coaching staff to Frederick," said Keys General Manager Slater Fuchs. "This group brings valuable experience and a strong approach to player development that will support the Orioles' system while helping us put a great product on the field. This is a major moment for the Frederick Keys and our community, and we are confident this staff will set the tone for an exciting return to affiliated baseball."

In addition to his time with the Shorebirds, the Tampa, Florida native spent two seasons in Sarasota as the FCL Orioles Fundamentals coach in 2022 and 2023 and guided a top-ranked Orioles farm system during the 2023 campaign.

As a player, Woody was drafted by the Orioles in the 38th round of the 2016 MLB Draft following a standout career at UNC Greensboro. He then went on to play 34 games for formerly Class A Short Season Aberdeen before transitioning to the Eastern Shore in 2017.

After playing a career-high 115 games for Delmarva, Woody got the call to High-A Frederick in 2018 where he finished with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs in his 79 games in the Key City.

"I'm excited to be part of the crew that welcomes the Orioles back to Frederick," said Woody. "When I was a player in the system, it was always everyone's favorite affiliate that they talked about. I'm excited to continue to watch the players grow and develop and I think everyone is just as excited as I am and I'm just the lucky one that gets to be there."

Jordie Henry will serve as pitching coach for the 2026 season after serving as the same role for both Double-A Chesapeake in 2025 and Aberdeen in 2024. While with the Baysox, Henry guided the pitching staff to 1,269 strikeouts, ranking third in the Eastern League. The staff also held opponents to a .220 average at the plate which ranked second in the Eastern League and will head to the Key City for his fourth overall season with the Orioles Organization in 2026.

Leading the Keys hitters will be Jake Ratz, who last year served as hitting coach for the FCL Orioles in the Florida Complex League. Prior to that, he spent time in the Dominican Summer League (DSL) in 2023 and 2024 as a hitting coach as he prepares for his first full season in Minor League Baseball in Frederick.

Chase Sebby joins the Keys as their Fundamentals Coach in 2026 after serving the same role the last two years with the Baysox. He also served as Fundamentals Coach in Aberdeen in 2023 and will be entering his fifth season in the Orioles Organization this coming spring. During his college career, Sebby served as a catcher for both Cypress College and Ball State.

Teegan Leader arrives to the Key City as the Development Coach in 2026 after serving as hitting coach for the FCL Orioles a season ago. Prior to that, he spent time as the Director of Player Development for the Central Penn Renegades from July 2020-August 2023 in addition to short stints as hitting coach with both Penn State Harrisburg and Messiah. This will not be the first stint Leader has had with the Keys as he worked in Player Development for Frederick back in 2019.

Serving as Strength Coach for the Keys will be Jeremiah Cothiere, who will be entering his first season with the Orioles organization in 2026. Prior to his current role with Frederick, he served as the strength coach for the Miami Marlins High-A affiliate Beloit Sky Carp in 2025 and the Marlins Single-A affiliate Jupiter Hammerheads in 2023 and 2024. While with Jupiter, Cothiere helped the franchise secure their first ever Florida State League Championship during the 2023 campaign. Cothiere also played collegiate baseball with Palm Beach Atlantic University and pitched two seasons from 2011-2012 while throwing 79 total innings.

The rest of the support staff includes Meghan Weeks who will serve as trainer and Mason Gomez who will serve as Clubhouse Manager. Griffin Novak will take over as the Technology Coordinator while Michael Luker will be the Bullpen Catcher in 2026. Rounding out the support staff will be Nick Kropidlowski who will serve as Pitching Assistant for the Keys.

The Keys will begin the 2026 season on the road against the Hub City Spartanburgers on Friday, April 3 at 7:05 p.m. The Keys will have their home opener on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley Renegades. Single game tickets and the promotional schedule will be released at a later date.







