Help Power Fluor Field in 2026: Drive Hiring for Gameday and Events Roles

Published on February 3, 2026

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C., (Feb. 3, 2026) -- Building on seven consecutive years of league-leading attendance, the Greenville Drive and West End Events are hiring to support operations at Fluor Field, one of the nation's top three Single-A ballparks as voted by fans.

More than 300 community events are planned at Fluor Field in 2026, including Drive and amateur baseball games and non-baseball events, drawing more than 500,000 people to the ballpark.

Those 16 years and older interested in applying for open positions may do so on or before February 28, 2026 at this link. Qualified candidates will be contacted for an initial phone or virtual interview, which may lead to an opportunity for a final interview with the hiring manager and/or department head.

Available positions include:

Ballpark Operations: Ushers, Entrance Security & Check-In, Crowd Control, Parking

Food/Beverage/Events Operations: Concessions Prep, Picnic Server, Picnic Cook, sEATZ In-Seat Delivery Service, Concession Stand Manger, Prep Cook, Bartender, Barback

Ticketing: Box Office & Will Call, Ticket Scanner

Team Operations: Official Scorer, Stringer, Dak Stats Operator, Pitch Clock Operator, Game Photographer, Bat Boy/Girl

Production Crew: Camera Operators, Director, Producer, Graphics, Replay, Video Board, Stadium Sound

On-Field Operations: Game Day Grounds Crew

Merchandise: Game Day Sales & Year-Round Weekend Retail

"Joining the best and most affordable organization in Minor League Baseball offers a unique opportunity to deliver premier hospitality and award-winning gameday experiences to the Upstate community," said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. "We look forward to adding many new smiling faces to our gameday and events staff to provide the most welcoming and entertaining atmosphere of any venue in the Upstate."







