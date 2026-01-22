Paint. Sip. Snack. Repeat.: Paint the Night with the Drive February 12th

Published on January 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Ready for a night out that's equal parts creative and social? Paint the Night is your chance to unwind, make something you're proud of, and enjoy a high-energy atmosphere-no art experience required.

Event Details

Thursday, February 12

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

$100 per person (age 18+)

Your ticket includes everything you need for a memorable night out:

All painting supplies + professional instruction from Phor Walls Urban Art Gallery

Heavy appetizers (you won't leave hungry)

Complimentary beverages, including beer & wine for guests 21+

Live music to keep the vibe going

A professional photographer on site for photo-worthy moments

A voucher for the May 13 "Art in the Park" Drive game

Bring friends, plan a date night, or come solo and meet new people-just show up, grab a drink, and let the creativity take over.

Reserve Your Spot Today: https://www.milb.com/greenville/events/paintthenight

Spots are limited, so we recommend reserving early.







South Atlantic League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.