Paint. Sip. Snack. Repeat.: Paint the Night with the Drive February 12th
Published on January 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greenville Drive News Release
Ready for a night out that's equal parts creative and social? Paint the Night is your chance to unwind, make something you're proud of, and enjoy a high-energy atmosphere-no art experience required.
Event Details
Thursday, February 12
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
$100 per person (age 18+)
Your ticket includes everything you need for a memorable night out:
All painting supplies + professional instruction from Phor Walls Urban Art Gallery
Heavy appetizers (you won't leave hungry)
Complimentary beverages, including beer & wine for guests 21+
Live music to keep the vibe going
A professional photographer on site for photo-worthy moments
A voucher for the May 13 "Art in the Park" Drive game
Bring friends, plan a date night, or come solo and meet new people-just show up, grab a drink, and let the creativity take over.
Reserve Your Spot Today: https://www.milb.com/greenville/events/paintthenight
Spots are limited, so we recommend reserving early.
South Atlantic League Stories from January 22, 2026
- Paint. Sip. Snack. Repeat.: Paint the Night with the Drive February 12th - Greenville Drive
- Winston-Salem Dash Announce 2026 Field Staff - Winston-Salem Dash
- Mets Announce 2026 Coaching Staff with Eduardo Nunez Set to Manage the Club - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Fifth Third Park Welcomes Hub City Invitational in February - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Bowling Green Revamps Bootleggers for 10th Anniversary - Bowling Green Hot Rods
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Drive Stories
- Paint. Sip. Snack. Repeat.: Paint the Night with the Drive February 12th
- 2026 Hot Stove: Boston Red Sox, Greenville Drive Set to Talk Upcoming Season
- Greenville Drive Announce 2026 Coaching Staff
- Greenville Drive Announces Ticket Release Dates for 2026 Season
- Greenville Baseball Hall of Fame Welcomes 2025 Class