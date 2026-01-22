Fifth Third Park Welcomes Hub City Invitational in February

Published on January 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Fifth Third Park will host its first-ever college tournament February 20-22. The newest ballpark in the Upstate welcomes Boston College, Cornell and Northwestern to the 'Burg for the Hub City Invitational, adding to its collegiate slate, which already features three standalone games. The tournament is a round-robin style showdown where each team will play the other schools twice, for a total of four games per team.

Tickets for the games are available on HubCitySpartanburgers.com or by calling 864-954-0701. Single-day passes begin at $10 before additional taxes and fees, and a full weekend pass begins at $20. Buying a ticket for one game gives a fan access to both contests that day.

Fifth Third Park and the Spartanburgers thank OneSpartanburg, Inc. for their continued support in bringing high-level baseball to the area.

The Hub City Invitational begins Friday, February 20 at 12:00 p.m. with Northwestern facing Cornell. Boston College-Cornell will follow at approximately 4:00 p.m. On Saturday, Northwestern plays the double-header, the first against Cornell at noon. On Sunday, Boston College and Cornell throw first pitch at 10:00 a.m., and the Eagles and Wildcats wrap up the tournament afterwards.

Boston College is led by former Wofford head coach Todd Interdonato, who won three SoCon championships during his time with the Terriers. The Eagles went 28-29 in 2025, finishing 14th in the ACC, but made a run in the ACC tournament, knocking off six-seed Virginia before falling to eventual conference champ North Carolina in the quarterfinals.

"This all started because of our relationship with Luke Feisal," said Coach Interdonato. "BC could not be more appreciative of everything he has done to allow our student-athletes to play in a first-class facility in a growing downtown Spartanburg... For me and our family, it's great to be back in a city where we spent so much time and watched it grow into what it is today. From both a professional and personal standpoint it's something we are looking forward to and rarely in this profession do you get the combination of both of those things for a weekend. Thank you again to Luke and the rest involved to make this happen."

Longstanding Big Ten pillar Northwestern finished 13th in conference last season, with an overall record of 25-27. Ben Greenspan is in his second season at the helm of the Wildcats, who were recognized with an American Baseball Coaches' Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award last season.

Cornell finished 12-22 last season in their 10th season under the direction of Dan Pepicelli. Pepicelli is one of four coaches in Big Red history with over 100 career wins and has helped 30 Big Red players to All-Ivy League selections.

Along with the tournament, Fifth Third Park also South Carolina-Wofford February 17, Wofford-USC Upstate March 10 and Clemson-USC Upstate May 12. Tickets for those games are available at HubCitySpartanburgers.com.







