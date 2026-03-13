Spartanburgers Announce New Alternate Identity: Gusanos de Mezcal Del 'Burg

Published on March 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers are bringing bold flavor and cultural celebration to Fifth Third Park in 2026 with the launch of their vibrant new alternate identity: the Gusanos de Mezcal Del 'Burg.

Inspired by the smoky spirit of mezcal and the legendary gusano - the agave worm that's become a symbol of strength, tradition, and flavor - the Gusanos de Mezcal Del 'Burg debuts as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión, a season-long series that celebrates Latino culture and community. Ingles Markets is the presenting sponsor of all Gusanos de Mezcal del 'Burg games at Fifth Third Park.

"We are excited to participate in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión initiative and celebrate the history and spirit of Latino culture and community in the Upstate," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Spartanburgers. "The Gusanos brand is unique and extremely fun! It gives us a fantastic opportunity to bring all of Spartanburg together for a spirited and special environment during our COPA games."

The Spartanburgers will celebrate the release of the new identity in Morgan Square with a happy hour at Mezcal Taberna Mexicana Restaurant, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Fans are invited to come experience the spirit of Mezcal and learn about the Gusanos brand. Merchandise will be available.

The Gusanos logo depicts the worm as a jimador, a small-town agave farmer. Dedicated to their process, one which takes almost 15 years to come to fruition, the jimador watches the agave plants grow until the piña, the heart of the plant, is ready for processing. The piña is roasted in underground pits for several days, developing mezcal's distinct smoky flavor, then can take weeks to ferment. Finally, the liquid is distilled multiple times to ensure the desired concentration and consistency of the finished product.

The Spartanburgers view mezcal as the "spirit that represents the spirit" of minor league baseball, Spartanburg and Fifth Third Park. Just like the jimador, minor league baseball players are dedicated to their process, playing 132 games day-in and day-out to sharpen their skills as they make their way towards the majors. It's a long journey where the proper execution of small details makes a big difference in development.

Spartanburg is a proud, hard-working community which honors and respects tradition, similar to the jimador. Sparkle City has a strong agricultural industry, which holds over 1,200 farms and almost 100,000 acres of farmland in Spartanburg County. At one point, Spartanburg was the leading peach producer in the United States; South Carolina still produces around 90,000 peaches a year.

The air of celebration which surrounds mezcal, which is normally consumed with orange slices, is the energy the Spartanburgers hope to bring to Fifth Third Park on a nightly basis. Hub City will debut the Gusanos de Mezcal Del 'Burg jersey on Cinco De Mayo. The Gusanos identity will reappear multiple times throughout the 2026 season, complete with authentic Latin American live music, dancing, and family-friendly programming that reflects the rich culture behind the concept. To learn more about MiLB's Copa de la Diversión initiative, click here.

As part of a wide-spanning partnership, Ingles is the presenting sponsor of Hub City's Copa de la Diversión games and Hispanic Heritage night.

"Ingles Markets is proud to continue our partnership with the Spartanburgers and support the celebration of Latino culture through Copa de la Diversión," said Melissa Leavell, Director of Advertising at Ingles Markets. "The Gusanos de Mezcal del 'Burg identity brings a creative and energetic dimension to the fan experience, and we're excited to help make these games a special celebration for the entire Upstate community."

Additionally, Ingles has pledged to help Hub City "strike out hunger," donating money to charity for every strikeout the Spartanburgers' pitching staff records. Ingles is also the presenting sponsor of Spartanburg Sluggers Days at Fifth Third Park and supports the 15 Spartanburgers games annually aired on WCYW-TV (CW 62).

Gusanos de Mezcal Del 'Burg merchandise is available now at the team store and our online store.







South Atlantic League Stories from March 13, 2026

Spartanburgers Announce New Alternate Identity: Gusanos de Mezcal Del 'Burg - Hub City Spartanburgers

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