Hot Rods Release 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on March 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Over the past week, the Bowling Green Hot Rods have released the team's top promotions for the 2026 season on social media. Today, the full promotional schedule has been released, and tickets are on sale now. The top promotions already released on social media include:

White Squirrel Night, May 22, August 8, September 4 - Three White Squirrel Nights are spread across the season, presented by White Squirrel Brewery. Get tickets.

May 22 - The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a White Squirrel bobble tail as well as post-game fireworks.

August 8 - Be one of the first 500 fans at the ballpark and collect a White Squirrel keychain. After, kids can participate in a post-game fun run.

September 4 - The Hot Rods transform into the White Squirrels one more time before our last post-game fireworks show of the season.

Life of a Hot Rod Night, June 26 - Presented by Greenwood Ford, Life of a Hot Rod Night features DJ Swiftie, a specialty jersey giveaway, and post-game fireworks. Want to guarantee your jersey? The first 250 orders by April 17 can choose their preferred size. Get tickets.

Cancer Awareness Night, June 13 - Stand with us in the fight against cancer. You can honor a loved one by having their name on the back of a player's jersey and receive the game-worn jersey after the game. The special Cancer Awareness jerseys are presented by Graves Gilbert to honor loved ones and support American Cancer Society Relay For Life. Get tickets.

Faith and Family Night, July 17 - Join us for an evening sponsored by Christian Family Radio and ISTT. Stick around for a post-game concert by Natalie Layne, as well as fireworks to close out a great family night. Get tickets.

Hall of Fame, May 23, June 27, July 24 - Celebrate the new additions to the Hot Rods Hall of Fame with a Bobble Card™ series giveaway to the first 500 fans each night. Get tickets.

May 23 - Get your Shane McClanahan Bobble Card™ presented by Performance Foodservice and celebrate Rays Night with an appearance from Raymond, the official mascot of the Tampa Bay Rays.

June 27 - Grab your Brandon Lowe Bobble Card™, brought to you by ISTT, as well as another edition of Cavemen Night at the ballpark.

July 24 - In the final installment of the series, collect a Jake Cronenworth Bobble Card™, sponsored by Performance Foodservice, as well as First Responders Night with free entry for all first responders.

Star Wars, July 18 - Coming very soon, in a galaxy near you, Star Wars returns to the ballpark. Enjoy character appearances along with specialty jersey auction benefitting Stuff the Bus. Get tickets.

Dino Night, July 25 - Come to the ballpark and see life-size dinosaurs. Travel back in time for a unique interactive dinosaur adventure. Afterwards, kids run the bases. Get tickets.

Dueling Pianos, June 12 - Listen to your favorite tracks while you watch the game. Rock & Roll Pianos will have in-game and post-game performances, followed by post-game fireworks. Get tickets.

Margaritaville, August 22 - Enjoy margarita specials and live music pregame. Specialty jerseys, worn by the players, will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the Center for Courageous Kids. Get tickets.

In addition to the promotions and giveaways already listed, there are plenty of other fun nights planned at Bowling Green Ballpark for the 2026 season. See the full promotional schedule below:

April 3 - Opening Day

April 9 - College Night

April 10 - 70's Night

April 11 - Princess and Pirate Night

April 23 - College Night

April 24 - Cavemen Night

April 25 - Nine Innings of Winning

April 26 - Animal Tales

May 7 - Teach Appreciation

May 8 - 80's Night

May 10 - Mother's Day

May 21 - Fountain Row Night

May 22 - White Squirrel

May 23 - Rays Night/Hall of Fame Night

May 24 - Roscoe's Birthday Party

June 12 - Dueling Pianos Night

June 13 - Cancer Awareness Night

June 14 - Little League Day

June 25 - Hospitality Night

June 26 - Life of a Hot Rod Night

June 27 - Cavemen

July 17 - Faith and Family Night

July 18 - Star Wars Night

July 19 - Princess and Pirate Night

July 24 - First Responders' Night

July 25 - Dino Night

July 26 - Splash Day

August 5 - Bosnian Heritage Night

August 7 - Looney Tunes

August 8 - White Squirrel

August 9 - Llama Day

August 19 - Not a Phase Night

August 21 - House Divided Night

August 22 - Margaritaville

August 23 - Animal Tales

September 3 - WKU Night

September 4 - White Squirrel

September 5 - 270 Night

Although there are promotions for nearly every home game this season, the daily promotions are still here. Each week, every day will have a specific promotion:

Tuesday - Turbo's Tailwaggin' Tuesday

Wednesday - Weiner and Whiteclaw Wednesday

Thursday - Bowling Green Bootleggers

Friday - Fireworks Fridays

Saturday - #RevItUp Saturday

Sunday - Signature Sunday

The first chance to see the Hot Rods in action is Friday, April 3, against the Winston-Salem Dash. Fans can secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from March 13, 2026

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