Tequila and Tacos Returns to Bowling Green Ballpark April 18

Published on February 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are excited to announce the fourth annual Tequila and Tacos on April 18, 2026, from 12:00 PM CT to 4:00 PM CT at Bowling Green Ballpark. Tickets will go on sale today, February 19, for patrons 21 years and older.

Come join the fiesta and enjoy local craft vendors, samples, regional cervezas, local food, and much more. Secure your spot by choosing one of three tiers of tickets to decide how you want to spend your party time.

General Admission - $35

Tickets come with five tokens for sampling tequila, cervezas, tacos, and more.

Fiesta Pass - $70

Tickets include 15 tokens to use for sampling. Fiesta Pass ticket holders will also receive a premium swag bag, access to the Premium Lounge in the Performance Food Service Club, appetizers, along with premium and limited release samples.

El Supremo - $135 - Limited Availability (100)

The special El Supremo tier will include a bottle of Maestro Dobel Diamanti or an El Tesoro Barrel Pick, as well as the 15 tokens for sampling and a premium swag bag. El Supremo ticket holders will also have access to the Premium Lounge in the Performance Food Service Club, along with appetizers and premium and limited release samples.

Additional tokens will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets are limited, on first-come, first-serve basis, so secure yours today by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bgbrewfest.com.







