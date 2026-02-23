Cronenworth, Lowe, McClanahan Inducted into Hot Rods Hall of Fame

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods, Class-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, have announced that Jake Cronenworth, Brandon Lowe, and Shane McClanahan, have been inducted into the Hot Rods Hall of Fame. These players will join Matt Moore, Kevin Kiermaier, and Blake Snell, bringing the Hot Rods Hall of Fame total to six.

Cronenworth, a seventh-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, spent the 2016 season in Bowling Green. The Hot Rods became one of many award-winning stops in his quick rise through the MiLB. During his lone season in Bowling Green, Cronenworth hit .322 with three home runs and 48 RBIs. He received MiLB All-Star nods in four different seasons, including 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019.

In July of 2020, Cronenworth made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres. Shortly after, he received the first award of his MLB career, collecting NL Rookie of the Month honors. Cronenworth was a National League All-Star in 2021 and 2022, cementing his place in the San Diego lineup. Since joining the Padres, he has seen postseason action in three times, including a trip to the National League Championship Series in 2022.

Lowe, taken in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft, was also a member of the 2016 Hot Rods. Playing in 107 games, Lowe posted a .248 average with five homers and 42 RBIs. Just two years later, in 2018, he made his debut with the Tampa Bay Rays.

2019 was Lowe's first full season in the MLB, showcasing what he had to offer at the highest level. The left-handed hitter finished with a .270 average with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs, finishing third in American League Rookie of the Year voting, and received his first AL All-Star selection. Lowe made his second All-Star team in 2025 and was traded to Pittsburgh in December.

McClanahan, taken with the 31st pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, spent just two seasons in the MiLB before receiving his call-up. He started in 11 games for the Hot Rods in 2019, pitching at three different levels in the Rays system that season. Bowling Green was his longest stop of his short Minor League career, posting a 3.40 ERA with 74 strikeouts over just 53.0 innings pitched, good enough for a Midwest League All-Star selection.

The southpaw made his MLB debut in October of 2020, becoming the first pitcher to make their MLB debut during postseason play. He pitched in two games against the Yankees in the American League Divisional Series, one game against the Astros in the American League Championship Series, and one game against the Dodgers in the World Series.

Since establishing himself in the MLB, McClanahan is a two-time All-Star, with selections in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, the lefty finished the first half 10-3 with a 1.72 ERA and 147 strikeouts, earning the starting spot for the AL All-Star team. He received his second All-Star nod after beginning the 2023 season 8-0, just the third Rays pitcher to accomplish the feat.

