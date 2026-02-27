Hot Rods Host Annual Fanfest on March 14

Published on February 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods have announced the annual Fanfest at Bowling Green Ballpark on March 14 from 10:00 AM to Noon CT. All fans are invited to collect or purchase season-ticket and mini-plan packages, along with sampling new concession items, shop for new merchandise, or enter a special giveaway for the first time in 2026.

With the season fast approaching, just 35 days until Opening Day, don't miss out on seeing your Bowling Green Hot Rods in 2026. Along with purchasing season-ticket and mini-plan packages, individual tickets will also go on sale the same day as Fanfest, March 14.

As everyone prepares for Opening Day on the field, it is also the first chance to prepare yourself for your time in the stands. Find all your Hot Rods gear for the 2026 season in the Body Shop, along with merchandise for alternate identities, including the White Squirrels, 10th Anniversary Bootleggers, and Cavemen. Make sure you stay up to date on the menu as well with your first chance to sample new concession items for the upcoming season.

Every season, the players step onto the field with a chance to bring home a ring and some hardware. We want you to leave Bowling Green Ballpark with your own award. Enter a giveaway for a free TV, courtesy of McGown Audio Video. Must be present to win.

The first chance to see the Hot Rods in action is Friday, April 3, against the Winston-Salem Dash. Fans can secure their season-ticket and mini-plan packages for the 2026 season by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from February 27, 2026

Hot Rods Host Annual Fanfest on March 14 - Bowling Green Hot Rods

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.