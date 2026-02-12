Fifth Third Park to Host High School Baseball Series Presented by Ingles

Published on February 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers, in partnership with Ingles, are excited to welcome the 2026 High School Baseball Series to Fifth Third Park. High school action at Fifth Third Park kicks off with the Steve Sanders Tournament Championship on March 2, with three other dates in March to follow.

Named after the former Spartanburg Herald-Journal sportswriter, the Steve Sanders Tournament is a longstanding tradition in Spartanburg County, It's the first of its kind in the Palmetto State to involve all the high schools in a county. Duncan Park, Boiling Springs High School, Byrnes High School, and Chesnee's Dean Jones Field will serve as the four host sites in 2026 before the final games at Fifth Third Park, Monday, March 2.

Tickets for the Steve Sanders finals will begin at $8 and will be available prior to entry at the Hub City Spartanburgers box office. Tickets are not on sale online. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. before the third-place game at 5:00 p.m. The finals are scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. If needed, Tuesday, March 3 will serve as a makeup date.

"It is an honor to be a part of this tournament," said Broome High School Head Coach Ben Waddle. "Having the privilege to coach against all the legends Dean Jones, Bill Metcalf, Eddie Cole and working with Steve Sanders and Jim Everhart has been a true blessing. Being able to continue their legacy through the tournament is important to Spartanburg County. Hosting games in Historic Duncan Park, Inman Mill Park and now the spectacular Fifth Third Park sets the standard as The Spartanburg County Steve Sanders Tournament moves forward."

Additional matchups at Fifth Third Park include:

March 9: Broome vs. Chesnee, 6:00 p.m. first pitch

March 14: Chapman vs. Boiling Springs, 1:00 p.m. first pitch

Woodruff vs. Landrum, approximate 4:30 first pitch

March 21: Dorman vs. TL Hanna, 1:00 p.m. first pitch

Spartanburg vs. Byrnes, approximate 4:30 p.m. first pitch

"From the construction of the stadium to the entertainment we try to provide for fans, everything about Fifth Third Park has been about giving back to the Spartanburg community, and this is just another layer to add on to it," said Ian Dyer, the Spartanburgers director of stadium operations. "While these games will provide extreme competitive energy, it's the everlasting memories that will be made for the players, coaches, and families that will make these games special. We cannot wait to host the local High School teams for years to come!"

All of Fifth Third Park's High School Baseball Series games are presented in partnership with Ingles, the official grocer and pharmacy of the Spartanburgers. Additionally, Ingles also has pledged to help Hub City "strike out hunger," donating money to charity for every strikeout the Spartanburgers' pitching staff records. Ingles is the presenting sponsor of Hispanic Heritage, Copa de la Diversión and Spartanburg Sluggers Days at Fifth Third Park; Ingles also supports the 15 Spartanburgers games annually aired on WCYW-TV (CW 62).

"Ingles Markets is thrilled to support high school baseball with our hometown team, the Spartanburgers, says Melissa Leavell, Advertising Director for Ingles. "Ingles believes that sports are a great way to build strong friendships and healthy habits. We are so glad that the Spartanburgers are embracing this and we look forward to seeing the teams, their families and their fans this season."

First Team Sports will serve as the gameday sponsor for all high school games at Fifth Third Park. First Team Sports provides uniforms and equipment to athletes and schools across the Upstate, and carries top-end brands such as Under Armour, ADIDAS, Rawlings and Wilson.

"First Team is excited to be gameday sponsor for high school baseball that allows these student athletes the opportunity of a lifetime to play in a state-of-the-art Minor League stadium," said Michael Hemphill, Outside Sales Representative at First Team. "This will be a memory these players, coaches and families will never forget."

