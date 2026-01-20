2026 Single-Game Tickets and New Season Passes out Now

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Year two of baseball in the 'Burg is starting to sizzle! The Hub City Spartanburgers have just released single-game tickets for all 2026 regular season games, giving fans the chance to lock in their seats for another thrilling summer of baseball and double the FUN at Fifth Third Park.

Single-game tickets are available now, either online at HubCitySpartanburgers.com or by calling 864-594-0701. Fans can choose from a wide variety of seating options and game dates, including weekend matchups, promotional nights, giveaways, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the season.

Hub City has also dropped a limited season pass dubbed Beachin' on the Berm, which gives fans an opportunity to attend any home game this year on the Spartanburg Community College Berm. The pass allows fans to secure tickets for up to four games at once with the potential to upgrade to chairback seating based on availability. Anyone who purchases a single or family Beachin' pass will receive a free and exclusive Spartanburgers-themed beach towel, not sold in the team store.

"We are excited that the 2026 season is right around the corner, and we are a step closer to welcoming fans back to Fifth Third Park for our second season," said Tyson Jeffers, general manager of the Spartanburgers. "We plan on delivering an even bigger and better experience and look forward to creating nonstop FUN, huge SMILES and memorable moments for everyone that visits!"

Fans enter Fifth Third Park prior to the July 4 game against the Winston-Salem Dash and the Red, White and Boom Fireworks Show.

The campaign begins with Opening Day on Friday, April 3, when the reigning South Atlantic League South Division champion Spartanburgers take on the Frederick Keys, the new High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.; after the game, the electric night concludes with a Super Fireworks Show presented by Fifth Third Bank.

The 2026 home schedule features 12 I-85 Rivalry games against the Greenville Drive (April 7-12 and August 11-16) and a Bojangles Sweet Tea Showdown series against the Asheville Tourists (June 9-14). On Memorial Day weekend, the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are in town, and a Super Fireworks show will follow Sunday's special 6:35 p.m. start.

The full Spartanburgers promotional schedule is live at HubCitySpartanburgers.com, featuring multiple new alternate identities unique to Spartanburg, specialty jerseys and plenty of chances to meet the future stars of the Texas Rangers. Fans are encouraged to purchase early, as tickets are expected to sell quickly. Make sure to stay tuned to the Spartanburgers on social media for the latest updates.







