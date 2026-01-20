2026 Hot Stove: Boston Red Sox, Greenville Drive Set to Talk Upcoming Season

Published on January 20, 2026

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C., - Less than three months remain before the first pitch of the 2026 Greenville Drive season at Fluor Field, and the Drive are once again hosting the annual Hot Stove. Free of charge, this captivating event gives fans an opportunity to hear from the architects of the Boston Red Sox franchise and Greenville Drive owners and managers and ask burning questions about this season's team.

"We're looking forward to welcoming our fans back to the ballpark to learn what the season holds and get the inside scoop on the development of Greenville Drive and Red Sox prospects," said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko.

The Hot Stove takes place at the AFL Champions Club at Fluor Field on January 28 at 5:30 p.m. Fans will hear from Drive President Jeff Brown and General Manager Eric Jarinko, followed by a roundtable discussion with Red Sox Director of Player Development Brian Abraham, Greenville Drive Manager Liam Carroll, and Pitching Coach Bob Kipper.

In addition to team news, Hot Stove attendees will learn about updates being implemented throughout Fluor Field and sample new food items coming to the ballpark.

Anyone wishing to attend can RSVP here. The event is completely free.

In 2025, the Greenville Drive experienced a strong transitional year under new leadership, with Carroll taking over as manager. His ability to motivate and prepare his young club was evidenced right out of the gate, as the Drive celebrated a spirited Opening Night victory in its 20th Anniversary Season debut. With steady stewardship, Carroll was able to put the team in strong position for the postseason, competing in the playoffs. Despite some dramatic wins in the final weeks, it wasn't quite enough to close the gap, leaving the Drive just shy of the South Atlantic League division title in second place.

On the pitching side, Kipper's veteran presence continued to be an anchor for Greenville's staff. With more than a decade in the Drive's system, Kipper's expertise helped stabilize a rotation that featured arms like Adam Smith and Isaac Stebens, each of whom posted strong numbers and showed promise for advancement. The pitching staff overall was a blend of experienced Drive returners and emerging talents, and under Kipper's tutelage they delivered enough quality outings to keep the team competitive across long stretches of the season. His long-term continuity with the club has also been crucial in maintaining a consistent developmental approach for young pitchers ascending through the Red Sox system.

Another notable element of last season was the team's role in fostering major-league prospects. The 2025 season was a record-breaking year for the franchise's player development, with 14 former players making their MLB debuts in a single season. This developmental success is something both coaches can point to with pride and build upon, as it reflects Greenville's core mission as a High-A affiliate.







