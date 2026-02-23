Spartanburgers to Host Hickory Crawdads for Preseason Scrimmage March 31

Published on February 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - To kick off the 2026 season, the Hub City Spartanburgers will scrimmage the Hickory Crawdads, the Low-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, on March 31. The exhibition at Fifth Third Park will take place three days prior to High-A Opening Day on April 3, when the Spartanburgers take on the Frederick Keys.

Tickets are available here. Entry is free for Spartanburgers' season ticket members. For fans who do not have season ticket agreements, lower bowl chairback seats begin at $10, and Spartanburg Community College Berm tickets begin at $5.

Arturo Disla (green) reaches to catch a ball as a Hickory runner hustles to first base during last year's exhibition on April 2. (Hub City Spartanburgers)

Hub City kicked off its inaugural season with a scrimmage against the Crawdads, which ended in a 0-0 tie after 12 innings. The 'Burgers went on to win the South Atlantic League South Division title before falling in the championship series to the Brooklyn Cyclones.

The 2026 season features 66 unique theme nights at Fifth Third Park, 13 nights of Fifth Third Fireworks. 12 home games against the Greenville Drive (24 matchups in total) and eight specialty jerseys... and that's just the tip of the iceberg.







