Spartanburgers Extend Partnership with Ghost Brands as Agency of Record for the 2026 Season

Published on February 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers and Ghost Brands have announced an extension of their partnership, with Ghost Brands continuing as the club's Agency of Record for the 2026 season.

The renewed agreement builds on a relationship which began in November 2023, when Ghost Brands was first engaged as Agency of Record for Spartanburg Professional Baseball ahead of the franchise's historic relocation, rebrand, and return of affiliated baseball to downtown Spartanburg. Since that initial engagement, Ghost Brands has operated as a fully embedded, boots-on-the-ground partner; helping shape the identity, voice, and fan experience that ultimately became the Hub City Spartanburgers.

From early-stage brand strategy and creative direction to the public brand reveal, launch campaigns, and ongoing execution, Ghost Brands has played a central role in introducing the Spartanburgers to the Upstate and positioning the club as a modern, community-driven baseball brand. That foundation carried directly into the team's inaugural 2025 season at Fifth Third Park, where the Spartanburgers quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about new franchises in Minor League Baseball.

The 2026 extension continues Ghost Brands' responsibilities across brand stewardship, content production, paid media, digital strategy, integrated advertising, and ongoing creative support; ensuring consistency, momentum, and growth as the organization enters its second season and beyond.

"From day one, this was never about just bringing baseball back to Spartanburg," said Britton Briley, Founder and Owner of Ghost Brands. "It was about building a brand and an experience that Spartanburg could truly call its own. Being embedded with the organization from the beginning allowed us to understand the heartbeat of the city, the vision of ownership, and the expectations of the fans. The Spartanburgers are a blueprint for what happens when trust, alignment, and execution come together and we're proud to continue building that story into 2026."

"Ghost Brands has been more than an agency; they've been a true extension of our front office," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Spartanburgers. "Their creativity, responsiveness, and ability to execute at a high level were instrumental in the success of our brand launch and inaugural season. We're excited to keep pushing forward together as we grow the Spartanburgers' brand, fan base, and the overall experience at Fifth Third Park."

The continued partnership also reinforces the Spartanburgers' broader relationship with Diamond Baseball Holdings, aligning ownership, operations, and marketing under a shared long-term vision focused on storytelling, community connection, and sustainable brand growth.

As the Spartanburgers prepare for their second season in April 2026, the organization and Ghost Brands remain committed to evolving the club's identity, expanding its reach across the region, and ensuring that Hub City baseball continues to feel authentic, exciting, and deeply rooted in Spartanburg.







