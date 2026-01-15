Spartanburgers Honor Upstate's Military History with Spartan Regiment Alternate Identity

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - In honor of the militia group that became the namesake of the city, the Hub City Spartanbugers have released their first-ever alternate identity: the Spartan Regiment. With America's 250th anniversary in 2026, the Regiment identity reflects the Spartanburgers and Spartanburg Community College's (SCC) commitment to celebrating the roots of the Upstate and its service members.

The on-field uniform debuts on May 23; for each of the three Regiment games in 2026, Hub City and SCC will offer an enhanced ticket discount for retired and active military.

The original Spartan Regiment - founded in 1775, a time when breaking away from the British was frowned upon - was heavily involved in one of the most active battle areas of the Revolutionary War. Made up of roughly 250 soldiers, the unit played a pivotal role in some of the Patriots' greatest victories, such as the Battle of Cowpens in 1781. Four years later, Spartanburg County was formed, taking its name from the freedom fighters who stood tall against the most powerful army in the pre-Industrial world.

"America's 250th Anniversary is the perfect time to honor Spartanburg's rich military history," said Spartanburgers General Manager Tyson Jeffers. "The brave men of the Spartan Regiment are the reason we enjoy our many freedoms today; we're very excited about the different ways we plan on bringing their stories to life this summer while also celebrating all veterans and active military members. This couldn't be possible without the Spartanburg County Public Library and Spartanburg Community College, who have both been great partners in this process."

Inspiration for the uniform design comes from the Spartan Regiment flag, first displayed in the Museum of the American Revolution in 2023. The Spartanburg County Public Library currently owns and is in the process of restoring the flag. The colors and text on the hats and uniforms bear resemblance to those on the flag. The 13 bars on the sleeve of the uniforms mirror the 13 bars on the flag, representing the original 13 colonies. The cap's interlocking SR represents the unity of the regiment which fought for America's freedom.

"The Spartan Regiment played a pivotal role in our country's fight for freedom," said Spartanburg County Librarian R. Todd Stephens. "The Spartanburg County Public Libraries is thrilled to work with the Spartanburgers to present our rich history through the all-American sport, baseball.

Hub City will don the Spartan Regiment uniforms on Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-24) and on August 2. On May 23, Fifth Third Park will transform into an immersive Regiment experience, detailing life in the Revolutionary War. On May 24, the Spartanburgers and SCC will honor our fallen heroes with a Memorial Day Celebration. Postgame, a Super Fireworks Show will put a cap on the weekend series. On August 2, Spartanburg Community College and the 'Burgers are teaming up for a replica Spartan Regiment flag pregame.

"Spartanburg Community College is proud to partner with the Hub City Spartanburgers on the Spartan Regiment identity, which honors the courage, sacrifice, and service that shaped both our community and our great nation," said G. Michael Mikota, president of Spartanburg Community College. "As we enter America's 250th anniversary, this initiative reflects SCC's deep commitment to celebrating Spartanburg's history, supporting and honoring our military and veterans, and educating our community about the legacy of those who stood and continue to stand for freedom. God bless America!"

For all three games, the Spartanburgers are offering an enhanced military discount for former or active service members. Along with the enhanced military discount, August 2 will include a special Tax-Free ticket, where any ticketing taxes will be waived. SCC is also Hub City's presenting sponsor of the Veteran of the Game.

Tickets for Spartan Regiment games are available now, either online at HubCitySpartanburgers.com or by calling 864-594-0701. The full Spartanburgers promotional schedule is live; single-game tickets will be available Tuesday, January 20th.







