Winston-Salem Dash Announce 2026 Field Staff

Published on January 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash announced its 2026 field staff on Tuesday. Dash Manager Guillermo Quiroz (2023-24) returns at the helm, alongside Performance Coach Logan Jones and Athletic Trainer A.J. Smith. Newcomers include Pitching Coach Jacob Dorris, Hitting Coach Adam Sinkoe, and Bench Coach Tyler Coolbaugh.

Guillermo Quiroz begins his third season as Manager in Winston-Salem. Quiroz was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1998 and earned MLB playing time for Toronto in 2004. After his time with the Blue Jays ended in 2005, the Venezuelan catcher went on to play between the major and minor league levels for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Guardians. After his retirement, Quiroz brought 19 years of playing experience to the Dash as a coach in 2018 and later to the Charlotte Knights in 2019. The White Sox soon named Quiroz Manager of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, where his 2020 managerial debut was put on hold until 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. After two seasons in Kannapolis, Quiroz was bumped to Winston-Salem, where he managed the Dash in 2023 and 2024. Last season, the seasoned former Major Leaguer guided the AA Birmingham Barons to their second consecutive Southern League Championship title. Quiroz has been instrumental in the development of several high-caliber White Sox prospects who now call the big leagues their home.

Jacob Dorris enters his third season as a Pitching Coach in the White Sox system and his first with Winston-Salem. The Fort Worth, TX native brings a wealth of advanced pitching experience to the White Sox, as he spent 2019-2023 working in the analytics and player development system for the New York Mets. The White Sox brought Dorris on in 2024 as a pitching coach in Arizona League and in 2025 promoted him to Class-A Kannapolis to serve in the same role. As a player, Dorris reached AAA in the Houston Astros system, where he spent his career from 2015-18. The Astros were drawn to Dorris' stellar campaign as a reliever at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, where he became the school's all-time leader in appearances (101) and saves (31).

Hitting Coach Adam Sinkoe begins his first season in the White Sox organization and in Winston-Salem. Sinkoe has spent the last three seasons as Assistant Coach for the Bloomsburg University Huskies. Prior to Bloomsburg, Sinkoe made stops at Lackawanna College as a hitting coach (2020-2021) and Georgia Southwestern State University as hitting coach/director of player development (2022). In 2022 at Georgia Southwestern, he helped the Hurricanes complete their best season in the program's NCAA Division II era, logging a third place Peach Belt Conference finish at 17-10 (27-27 overall)-GSW's highest PBC finish and most conference wins ever. Under Sinkoe's guidance, Georgia Southwestern hitters broke individual single-season program records for runs (59), runs batted in (57), and walks (56). As a unit, they scored more runs (334) than any GSW offense since 2010 and hit 84 doubles, which is the third most in program history. At Lackawanna, he helped guide the Falcons to the 2021 NJCAA DII World Series with a record of 30-16. His offense hit .309 on the year with a .969 OPS and scored 404 runs in 46 games. He is a native of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Pittsburgh in 2018, where he majored in psychology and played on the club baseball team.

Tyler Coolbaugh enters his second season in the White Sox organization and his first with Winston-Salem. Coolbaugh spent 2025 as the Development Coach for the Arizona Complex League White Sox after a year at BYU as the Cougars' recruitment coordinator. Coolbaugh also served as the Director of Player Development for the University of Arizona from 2022-23 and spent 2021 as the hitting coach for the Texas Rangers' Dominican Summer League team. Coolbaugh was Drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 36th round of the 2017 MLB Draft and played for two seasons in the Orioles system. He holds a degree in Communications from the University of Oklahoma.

Performance Coach Logan Jones returns for his fourth season with the Dash. Jones grew up in Zebulon, NC and spent four seasons playing baseball at Guilford College. While at Guilford, he earned degrees in Exercise and Sport Sciences & Health Sciences. After graduation, Jones spent time at the University of Kentucky and Wake Forest University before joining the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in 2018. Jones will work in tandem with Athletic Trainer Austin Smith, who holds experience with the Atlanta Braves organization prior to joining the White Sox. 2026 will be his second season with the Dash.

The Winston-Salem Dash will open their 2026 home season as they host the Frederick Keys, High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on April 7 at 11 am ET. Season ticket packages and group outings for the 2026 season are on sale now. Single game tickets will be put on sale at a later date.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.