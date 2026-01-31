Winston-Salem Dash Return as Sponsor of Riley Neal Racing

Published on January 31, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

As the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Triad for the 2026 Cook Out Clash, the Winston-Salem Dash are turning up the heat with the return of their partnership with local driver Riley Neal, "The Real Deal," for the second straight year - this time with a fiery twist. While the Cook Out Madhouse Classic has been postponed, anticipation continues to build as Neal prepares to debut a bold new Carolina Reapers-branded car when the event is rescheduled at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Instead of last season's purple Dash paint scheme, Neal will take the track in a Carolina Reapers-themed car, bringing the "Hottest Team in Town" to the Madhouse in a big way when the green flag finally drops. The Reapers serve as the Dash's signature alternate identity and will make their debut at the legendary short track with a design built to bring the heat.

Neal will represent both the Dash and the Carolina Reapers throughout the weekend, uniting two of Winston-Salem's most beloved traditions: baseball and racing. The Carolina Reapers-themed car will feature a striking white base with bold red and black accents, delivering an aggressive look inspired by the intensity of the Madhouse and the heat of the Reapers brand.

A Walkertown, N.C. native, Neal is a third-generation driver and the youngest winner in Bowman Gray Stadium history, continuing to build his reputation as one of the area's rising stars. When he's not behind the wheel, Neal is also a member of the Dash family, working at Truist Stadium during the baseball season.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Riley and to showcase the Carolina Reapers at Bowman Gray in a big way," said Dash President and General Manager Brian DeAngelis. "Racing is deeply rooted in Winston-Salem, and supporting a local talent like Riley on a stage as iconic as the Madhouse is something our organization takes great pride in."

For Neal, the partnership continues to be a full-circle moment. "Having the Dash behind me again means a lot, especially since they're such a big part of my life on and off the track," said Neal. "Last year was an incredible experience, and coming back this season with the Carolina Reapers car takes it to another level. Getting the chance to debut it at iconic Bowman Gray Stadium makes it even more special, and I can't wait for fans to really Fear the Reapers when we hit the track."

The debut of the Carolina Reapers car will come when the Cook Out Madhouse Classic returns to Bowman Gray Stadium, and when it does, fans can expect plenty of heat. Follow the Winston-Salem Dash on social media for updates, exclusive content, and a first look as Riley Neal prepares to bring the Reapers to the Madhouse.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.







