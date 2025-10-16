Winston-Salem Dash Announce 'Carolina Reapers' Rebrand

Published on October 16, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Winston-Salem Dash are turning up the heat at Truist Stadium with the debut of a fiery new identity - the Carolina Reapers, set to take the field in 2026. The new brand pays tribute to the Carolinas, home to the world's hottest pepper.

The Carolina Reaper, created by Smokin' Ed Currie of PuckerButt Pepper Company, earned the title of the world's hottest pepper by the Guinness World Records in 2013, measuring an average of 1.64 million Scoville units. Hot peppers have become one of the Carolinas' most flavorful exports, with North Carolina ranking among the top states in national pepper production.

On-Field Jersey & Cap Design

The Dash will take the field in Reaper-red jerseys featuring a Scoville scale that fades from green (mild) at the bottom to red (blazing) at the top, symbolizing the pepper's rise in heat. Across the chest, "Carolina Reapers" is spelled out in bone-styled lettering set against a tombstone motif, with the "C" transformed into a flaming Carolina Reaper. The on-field cap completes the look with a chilling twist, a Grim Reaper wielding a fiery scythe crafted from a Carolina Reaper pepper, a nod to the Carolinas' legendary ghost stories and folklore.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Smokin' Ed and PuckerButt Pepper Company to bring the Carolina Reapers to life in 2026," said Dash President and General Manager Brian DeAngelis. "This brand is spicy, fearless, and distinctly local - the perfect way to connect with our fans while celebrating the creativity and fun that make Minor League Baseball such a unique experience."

Carolina Reapers merchandise is available now online. The team will open their 2026 home season on Tuesday, April 7, against the Frederick Keys.

Truist Stadium, home of the Winston-Salem Dash, is a premier destination in the heart of downtown Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call the main office at 336-714-2287 or visit the team website at wsdash.com.







