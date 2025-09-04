Dash Held Scoreless in Game 2

Winston-Salem, NC - Winston-Salem (54-72) fell in a 5-0 shutout against the Greenville Drive (64-64). The Drive scored four runs over the final four innings to take game two of the series.

For a second straight game, the Dash and Drive sat in a pitchers' duel. The Drive scratched a run across in the third after four straight walks from Frankeli Arias to make it 1-0 early.

Arias finished his night after just 3.0 innings of two-hit baseball and one run allowed. Across from him, Devin Futrell tossed an exceptional 5.0 innings of work. The righty held the Dash offense to just two hits and fanned five on the night.

It wasn't until the sixth that either team scored again.

Nazzan Zanetello was hit by a pitch and came around to score on an error by second baseman Jeral Perez. Greenville nabbed a 2-0 lead.

Then in the seventh, the Drive struck for a pair of runs. The inning started with a lead-off hit by pitch to Justin Gonzales, who then scored on a Nelly Taylor double to make it 3-0.

The next batter, Mason White, roped a single into right field to make it 4-0 Drive.

The damage came off Dash righty Aldrin Batista, who went just 1.1 innings and allowed three runs on three hits.

Elsewhere, Nick Altermatt tossed a pair of scoreless innings and only allowed a pair of hits. Jake Bockenstedt went 1.2 innings and allowed a single hit, and Luke Bell gave up a run in the ninth inning to close the night for the Dash arms.

On the offensive side, the Dash could not get anything going. Held to just two hits on the night, Winston-Salem couldn't get a runner in scoring position until the fifth, and only managed four base runners on the night.

With five runs of support, the Drive arms didn't miss a beat. On the hill for the Drive, Adam Smith complimented Futrell's start with 3.0 innings of no-hit baseball and struck out five Dash batters. To close the door, Isaac Stebens tossed the ninth and sealed the 5-0 win.

The Dash will look to bounce back in game three of the series on Thursday, first pitch at 6:30 p.m.







