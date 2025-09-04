Late Bomb Forces Extras, Asheville Falls

Published on September 3, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

BOWLING GREEN, KY - After a late three-run homer from the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the Asheville Tourists couldn't hold on in a 6-5 loss at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Walker Janek opened the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the first inning for the Tourists (51-73)

The Hot Rods (66-60) tied the game with a run in the bottom half of the inning. Asheville scored the next three runs. In the third, Tyler Whitaker hit an RBI single to center field. Then, Jason Schiavone doubled in a run, and later scored another on an RBI knock to make it 4-1.

Bowling Green sent the game into extras with an eighth-inning three-run homer. While Asheville scored one in the 10th frame, Nate Wohlgemuth (L, 1-1) surrendered a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame as the shot Rods ran away with the win.

The Tourists have fallen behind in the series after dropping the first two games. They battle again tomorrow at 7:35 p.m. ET.







