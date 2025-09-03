Renegades Game Notes

Published on September 3, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (76-48, 38-22) vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (86-40, 41-20)

RHP Bryce Cunningham (5-2, 2.75 ERA) vs. RHP Khristian Curtis (7-5, 4.22 ERA)

| Game 125 | Home Game 61 | Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme: Football Night

Day of Week Promo: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

BOUNCEBACK: Since dropping five straight, the Renegades have won four of their last five games, including a shutout victory over Greensboro on Tuesday. Since July 1, the Renegades are now 34-17 (.666), tied for the seventh-best record in MiLB. Hudson Valley has gone 22-6 (.786) at home since the beginning of July, which is the best record in MiLB. They have secured six six-game series victories in their last eight tries.

CRUNCH TIME: Following Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Greensboro, Hudson Valley is 38-22 in the second half. With the win, Hudson Valley's elimination number remained at 3 and its magic number is down to 8. Trailing the Grasshoppers by 2.5 games with five to play, the Renegades now need to win four of the next five to reach the playoffs. With 22 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won 12, split seven, and lost three.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two-or-fewer runs an astonishing 63 times this season in 124 games. This means that they have done so in 51% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 57-6 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 75% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: It was announced on Wednesday that Kyle Carr was promoted to Double-A Somerset. The left-hander leaves as the franchise record holder in starts (46), innings pitched (217), and strikeouts (199). Since June 3, Carr's 0.98 ERA in 82.1 innings is second-best in MiLB behind Jonah Tong. His season ERA mark of 1.96 is the best in the South Atlantic League.

The 23-year-old threw six-or-more innings 11 times and recorded 10 quality starts this season with the Renegades.

LIGHTNING SPEED: Luis Durango is having a excellent set of games. On Thursday, he went 2-for-4 with a bases-clearing double, his first extra-base hit of the season. In his last seven games, Durango has gone 8-for-21 (.381) with seven RBIs and eight stolen bases. Prior to this stretch, Durango had just one RBI this season. Last Tuesday, the outfielder stole four bags, matching a franchise record.

REBEL MASTERY: Xavier Rivas had another strong performance on Friday night, allowing just one run on two hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out seven batters, and has now recorded 34 strikeouts in 24 innings since being called up to High-A. On August 15, Rivas' 12 strikeouts fell one shy of matching the franchise record, and tied the Renegades high this season. Rivas is the fourth Renegades pitcher since 2005 with back-to-back double-digit strikeout games, joining Wade Davis (7/20 & 7/25, 2005), Randy Vasquez (8/3 & 8/8/2021) and Drew Thorpe (7/15 & 7/22/2023).

PITCHING STRUGGLES: Renegades pitching allowed a total of 34 earned runs in 36 innings between Saturday and Wednesday. The staff was charged with eight earned runs on both Saturday and Sunday, before allowing 10 earned runs on Tuesday and eight earned runs on Wednesday. Prior to Saturday's contest, Hudson Valley had allowed eight earned runs or more only five times this season. After doing so in four straight games, the team's ERA jumped from 2.65 to 2.86.

ORG STAR: Since July 10, Dillon Lewis has gone 42-for-146 (.288) with 9 2Bs, 3B, 8 HRs, 34 RBIs, and a .921 OPS. On Saturday, Lewis was 2-for-5 with a home run. He now has 13 High-A home runs this year, and 22 long balls overall this season, third-most among Yankees farmhands.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON: Kaeden Kent had a breakout game on Wednesday night, going 5-for-5 with 2 R, 2B, HR, and 3 RBIs. The Yankees third round pick became the first Renegade to record five hits in a game since minor league rehabber Jorbit Vivas on May 23, 2024. He is the first non-rehabber to have five hits since Anthony Siegler in April 2022.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.83) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.46 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

FOR ALL THE MARBLES: Hudson Valley concludes their regular season with a six-game series at Heritage Financial Park against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The series marks the only time the Renegades will see the Grasshoppers this season. Greensboro holds a 2.5 game lead over Hudson Valley in the SAL North with five games remaining. Sunday's regular-season finale will be the last time the Renegades play the Grasshoppers until at least 2027, as the two teams are not scheduled to play next season. The Renegades defeated the Grasshoppers in the SAL North Division Series in 2024.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for eight runs on 10 hits in a 8-3 win over Brooklyn on Sunday. Through 123 games, the Renegades have 30 games of 10 or more hits and 20 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 20 times, surpassing their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played earlier this campaign.

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .218 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .690. On Sunday, Moylan was 3-for-5 with a run, two doubles, and two RBIs. He has reached base safely in 50 of his last 54 games. Moylan has 50 RBIs this season, just in front of Dillon Lewis for the most on the team. Since June 17, Moylan has slashed .279/.380/.426 with 27 RBIs and an .806 OPS.

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: The Renegades have seen several team pitching records fall lately, with the latest being Sebastian Keane becoming the team's all-time wins leader (13) in game one of Thursday's doubleheader at Jersey Shore. Matt Keating now has the most pitching appearances with the Renegades (73). On the offensive side, Josh Moylan has set the team's games played (210), hits (162), RBIs (92), walks (118) and strikeouts (228) records. On Sunday, Moylan tied the Renegades doubles record with 37 two-baggers. Those 37 doubles matched Jace Avina club record set earlier this year.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MiLB with an exceptional 2.45 ERA in 375.1 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks second in MiLB in ERA (0.98). Through 124 games, Hudson Valley starters have 690 punchouts in 625.1 innings, good for a 9.9 K/9 clip. Those 690 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB, trailing only Binghamton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 254 walks, a 3.7 BB/9.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.2 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .229 as a team with a .670 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757. The Renegades have now scored three runs or fewer in 50 contests this season, and are 19-31.

YOUNG ARRIVALS: The Renegades received four 2025 draft selections two in early August, all making their pro debuts with the Renegades. Yankees third round pick Kaeden Kent makes his pro debut, alongside fifth round selection Core Jackson and 10th round pick Connor McGinnis. Kent is the son of former All-Star infielder Jeff Kent. 2025 12th round selection Camden Troyer, out of Liberty University, also joins the squad. First-Team All-American Robbie Burnett begins his pro career as well. On Wednesday, the team added RHP Jack Cebert, the Yankees' 15th round pick in 2025 out of Texas Tech.

WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY: On August 16, the Renegades were no-hit for just the second time in franchise history by the Aberdeen IronBirds. Four Aberdeen pitchers combined for the milestone. It is the first time in over 19 years that an opposing team has thrown a no-no against Hudson Valley. The last no-hitter thrown against the Renegades came against the Lowell Spinners on August 13, 2006, when Jeffrey Farrell and Yulkin German combined for the feat.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.78 ERA through 124 games, the best mark in High-A and the second-best mark in MiLB. The Renegades are just behind Erie (AA, DET), which also has a 2.78 mark in 2025. Relievers are holding opponents to a .184 opposing average, while striking out 525 batters in 446.2 innings.







