Simeon's Six-Out Save Helps Hub City Survive Rome

Published on September 3, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The first three batters reached in the top of the eighth, and Hub City called on Victor Simeon to escape a sticky situation. After a walk, Simeon struck out the side, then got the final three outs in the ninth to help the Spartanburgers (33-29, 64-63) over Rome (26-33, 55-69) by a 4-2 final.

Aidan Curry surrendered a hit and a walk in the top of the first, but he stranded runners at the corners for a scoreless frame. The Hub City righty would leave a runner on base in the second and the third, again holding Rome off the board.

Luke Sinnard (L, 2-4) struck out three in the first two innings to keep the 'Burgers bats quiet early. Antonis Macias singled with one out in the third and stole second base. Macias tagged to third on a flyout to center field. A Sinnard balk gifted the Spartanburgers the lead.

Brock Porter took over for Curry with one out in the fourth. In his Spartanburgers debut, Porter worked around two walks with a pair of strikeouts. Adrian Rodriguez took over in the fifth and allowed the tying run on a walk, two wild pitches and a stolen base. That tie would not last long.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, still facing Sinnard, Macias knocked his second single of the night. The lineup turned over to Dylan Dreiling, who demolished a slider over the right field fence. Dreiling's 12th homer of the season extended his hit streak to a team-high 11 games and put the 'Burgers back on top, 3-1.

Rodriguez (W, 1-1) tossed a scoreless sixth thanks to some help from Ben Hartl, who threw out a leadoff walk attempting to steal second. Josh Sanders came in for the seventh and retired three straight Emperors, but he ran into trouble in the eighth. With runners on first and second, Isaiah Drake punched a single into center and cut Hub City's lead to 3-2. That's when Chad Comer turned to Simeon (S, 5), who escaped the no-out, bases loaded jam.

Needing insurance, the Spartanburgers put back-to-back baserunners on to start the bottom of the eighth. Gleider Figuereo was hit by an Isaac Gallegos pitch and Casey Cook singled into shallow center. After two strikeouts, Hartl laced a single to score Figuereo from second and double the Hub City lead to 4-2.

Simeon struck out the first two batters in the ninth. After Alex Lodise singled to bring the tying run to the plate, Simeon finished off the Emperors' playoff hopes with a flyout to center field.

Hub City turns to RHP Caden Scarborough (0-0, 0.00 ERA) with a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday. Rome is scheduled to start LHP Herick Hernandez (3-6, 3.70 ERA). First pitch on Thursday is at 6:35 p.m. ET.







