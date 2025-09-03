Flewelling's Two-Run Triple Lifts Bowling Green to 2-1 Victory

Published on September 3, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Nathan Flewelling collected a two-run triple in his High-A debut, propelling the Bowling Green Hot Rods (65-60, 31-30) to a 2-1 victory over the Asheville Tourists (51-72, 22-36) on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Asheville started the scoring in the top of the third off Hot Rods starter Trevor Harrison. Hector Salas led off with a single, moved to third on a Walker Janek single, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Alejandro Nunez, putting the Tourists in front, 1-0.

Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the sixth with two runs off Asheville reliever Luis Rodriguez. Jhon Diaz drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a single from Aidan Smith. Flewelling drove in both runners on a triple, lifting the Hot Rods ahead, 2-1.

The Bowling Green bullpen shut down the Tourists offense over the final 3.0 frames, resulting in a 2-1 Hot Rods victory.

Gerlin Rosario (2-0) earned the win, throwing 1.0 scoreless inning while surrendering one hit and one walk. Rodriguez (0-3) received the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits while walking three and punching out one over 3.0 frames. Drew Dowd (5) nabbed the save, throwing 1.0 perfect inning with one strikeout.

Bowling Green and Asheville play the second game of a six-game set on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. CT. The Hot Rods will send RHP Marcus Johnson (7-10, 4.40) to the hill to face Tourists RHP Anthony Cruz (1-0, 6.91).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.