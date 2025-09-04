Slow Bats Push Renegades to the Edge

Published on September 3, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 7-1 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park, putting Hudson Valley on the brink of elimination.

Greensboro opened the scoring with a four-run third inning. Keiner Delgado walked and Titus Dumitru singled to put runners at first and second. Will Taylor then hit a three-run homer to make it 3-0 Grasshoppers. Callan Moss walked and later scored on a Sammy Stafura sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

In the fifth Taylor walked and came home on an Axiel Plaz sacrifice fly, extending the Greensboro lead to 5-0.

The Grasshoppers pushed their advantage to 6-0 in the sixth. Ivan Brethowr singled and scored on an RBI double by Jesus Castillo.

Hudson Valley got on the scoreboard in the eighth to make it 6-1. Connor McGinnis tripled to lead off the inning and scored on an RBI groundout by Juan Matheus.

Greensboro added a seventh run in the ninth, as Delgado walked and later scored on a wild pitch.

Jack Carey threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to complete a 7-1 Grasshoppers win.

Hudson Valley looks to keep their playoff hopes alive on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Xavier Rivas (2-1, 1.50) gets the start for the Renegades, while Peyton Stumbo (1-2, 2.49) takes the mound for the Grasshoppers. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Thursday's game is the final appearance of the Hudson Valley Big Apples presented by Apples from New York. The first 1,000 fans receive a Big Apples Replica Jersey giveaway presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. It is also Happy Hour Thursday. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

