Renegades Slug Past Rain, Greensboro, 10-0

Published on September 4, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 10-0 in a rain-shortened game Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park.

With no outs in the top of the eighth inning, the game was called due to inclement weather. This came after an initial 2-hour and 38-minute rain delay, when the game was delayed in the top of the sixth inning with Hudson Valley in front 6-0.

Xavier Rivas put together another dominant performance, helping the Renegades keep their postseason hopes alive. The left-hander struck out 10 batters in 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Rivas now has three double-digit strikeout outings in five High-A starts, punching out 44 batters in 29.1 frames.

Hudson Valley got the scoring started in the second, taking a 2-0 lead against Peyton Stumbo. Camden Troyer walked and John Cristino was hit by a pitch. Juan Matheus singled to drive in Troyer, and Cristino scored on an RBI single by Dillon Lewis.

The Renegades added on to make it 6-0 in the third. Josh Moylan singled and Troyer walked. Connor McGinnis drove home Moylan with an RBI single. Troyer reached third on a Callan Moss error and scored on a wild pitch. After a Cristino walk, Luis Durango and Matheus notched RBI singles to make it 6-0 Hudson Valley.

Following the rain delay, Hudson Valley extended their lead to 10-0 in the sixth. Core Jackson doubled and scored on an RBI single by Kaeden Kent. After a Moylan double put runners at second and third, Kent scored on an RBI groundout by Troyer. A McGinnis RBI single and Matheus sacrifice fly yielded two more runs.

Jack Cebert threw 1.2 scoreless innings before the game was called while he was on the mound in the eighth, giving the Renegades a 10-0 victory.

The Renegades look to keep their playoff hopes alive on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Andrew Landry (2-4, 4.58) gets the start for Hudson Valley, while Hung-Leng Cheng (5-6, 4.93) takes the mound for Greensboro. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Listen Live to the Renegades The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips. www.hvrenegades.com

Renegades Record:

77-49







