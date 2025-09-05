Tourists Blown out in Game 3

Published on September 4, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

BOWLING GREEN, KY - Offense was limited for the Asheville Tourists on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark as they fell 9-4 to the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

The Tourists (51-74) first run of the night scored on a fielder's choice from Kenni Gomez in the fourth inning. Trailing 9-1, Gomez later doubled in the ninth to score two more. The final run scored on a walk.

Falling behind early, Nolan DeVos (L, 0-2) surrendered three runs to the Hot Rods (67-60) in his third frame as the starter on two home runs. The bullpen allowed a trio of Hot Rods to score in the fifth and eighth innings to further the damage.

In the final series of the year, Asheville has lost the first three of six games. They will play again tomorrow at 7:35 p.m. ET.







