Tourists Snap Five-Game Losing Streak

BOWLING GREEN, KY - Dominating in an 8-0 victory on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark, the Asheville Tourists had both sides of the baseball firing on all cylinders to beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Complimenting the bats, the pitching staff was excellent for the Tourists (52-75). Brandon McPherson (1-3) went the first five innings, allowing just one hit with five strikeouts. Finishing the game, Jean Pinto went the next four frames, also allowing just one hit with three whiffs on the Hot Rods 68-61).

Getting the scoring going in the third, Drew Vogel homered to put Asheville up 1-0. The club broke out with crooked numbers in the sixth, seventh and eighth frames for some breathing room.

Finalizing the season tomorrow, Asheville will battle one final time with a 2:05 p.m. ET first pitch against Bowling Green.







