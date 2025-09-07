Renegades Stay Alive with 1-0 Victory

Published on September 6, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades continued their heroic week with a nailbiting 1-0 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park, staving off elimination for the third straight night. Hudson Valley is now one win away from the playoffs.

Cade Smith was dominant in an elimination game, striking out eight in six shutout innings while allowing just four hits. Across his last two starts, the right-hander has not allowed a run in 11 frames.

Both teams were held scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning, as Smith and Grasshoppers starter Connor Wietgrefe provided a pitcher's duel.

It was Hudson Valley who finally broke the deadlock in the sixth inning. John Cristino singled with one out. Luis Durango then tried to lay down a bunt single and prompted a throwing error from the pitcher Wietgrefe, allowing Cristino to reach third. Juan Matheus then drove home Cristino with an RBI single to give the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

In relief of Smith, Ocean Gabonia provided two scoreless innings. Brady Kirtner then earned his first High-A save with a scoreless ninth, stranding the tying run at second.

With the 1-0 victory, the Renegades have now thrown a franchise-record 20 shutouts this season. That mark surpasses the 19 shutouts tossed by Hudson Valley in 2024. Hudson Valley has also shut out Greensboro three times this week and held them to just one run across the last 27 frames.

The Renegades will look to punch their ticket to the playoffs with a victory on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Brandon Decker (2-1, 4.39) gets the start for the Renegades, while Carlson Reed (2-4, 4.27) takes the mound for the Grasshoppers. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Listen Live to the Renegades The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips. www.hvrenegades.com Sunday's game is Fan Appreciation Day, featuring all sorts of fun surprises for fans. It is also Sunday Family Funday, as well as Kids and Dogs Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

79-49







South Atlantic League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.