Bowling Green Bats Fall Quiet in 8-0 Defeat to Asheville

Published on September 6, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (34-31, 68-61) mustered just two hits in an 8-0 loss to the Asheville Tourists (23-39, 52-75) on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Asheville kicked off the scoring in the top of the second off Bowling Green starter Santiago Suarez. Drew Vogel smacked a solo homer out to right field, putting the Tourists ahead, 1-0.

Asheville added two runs in the top of the sixth off reliever Cade Citelli. Walker Janek and Jason Schiavone each drew walks followed by a Kenni Gomez two-run single, extending the visitors' lead to 3-0.

The Tourists tacked on two runs in the seventh off reliever Hayden Snelsire. Max Holy walked and moved to third on a single from Janek. Tyler Whitaker drove in both runners on a two-run triple, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Asheville tallied three more runs in the eighth against reliever Adam Boucher. Hector Salas collected a two-run single and Holy drove in Salas on a base hit. Neither team scored the rest of the contest, leading to an 8-0 Tourists victory.

Brandon McPherson (1-3) earned the win, hurling 5.0 shutout innings while allowing just one hit while striking out five and walking one. Suarez (0-4) took the loss, surrendering one run on three hits coupled with five punchouts and no walks over 5.0 frames.

Bowling Green faces Asheville for the final game of the six-game set on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. CT. The Hot Rods starter is to be determined while the Tourists send RHP Dylan Howard (1-0, 2.25) to the mound.

