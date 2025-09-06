Blue Rocks Falter in Relief, 9-2, against Aberdeen

Published on September 6, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks dropped their third-to-last game of the season to the Aberdeen IronBirds by a final score of 9-2.

The Rocks got on the board in the bottom of the first. Jared McKenzie singled with one out, and Brandon Pimental followed with a double that just missed the left fielder's outstretched glove. T.J. White then drove in McKenzie with a single. White proceeded to steal second, drawing a throw from the catcher that allowed Pimental to score, giving the Rocks a 2-0 lead.

The IronBirds put their first run on the board in the top of the fourth inning. A walk and a hit-by-pitch from Wander Arias set the table for Ryan Stafford, who doubled to cut the deficit in half and make it a 2-1 game.

In the top of the sixth, Aberdeen tied things up. Victor Figueroa doubled with one out, then scored on back-to-back wild pitches.

The IronBirds took the lead in the top of the seventh. With the bases loaded, Colin Tuft singled to center, bringing home two runs to put Aberdeen ahead 4-2.

They tacked on two more runs in the top of the eighth when Vance Honeycutt hit a towering fly ball off the wall that rolled away from the Blue Rocks' outfielders, allowing him to circle the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Aberdeen was able to add three more insurance run at the top of the ninth inning.

Eriq Swan got the start for Wilmington and battled through three scoreless innings despite issuing three walks.

With the loss, the Blue Rocks now trail the series 2-1. First pitch for tomorrow's game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Frawley Stadium.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.