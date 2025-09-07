Mother Nature Impacts Wilmington in a 7-2 Loss against Aberdeen

Published on September 7, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (54-75) were defeated by the Aberdeen IronBirds (56-72) by a final score of 7-2 on Saturday, Sept. 6 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

After a lengthy weather delay, the game finally got underway at 7:51 p.m in what was originally a 6:05 scheduled start. Despite the uncertainty, it didn't take long for Wilmington to jump on the scoreboard, as T.J. White got things started in the bottom of the first with an RBI single that scored Elijah Nunez and made it 1-0.

Aberdeen responded immediately, tying the game at one in the top of the second with an RBI single from Maikol Hernandez. Then, things were quiet until the top of the fifth, when the IronBirds began to break the game open.

Vance Honeycutt got things started with a two-RBI triple, his sixth of the year to give Aberdeen a 3-1 lead. Colin Tuft proceeded to add an insurance run on an RBI single, followed by another triple, this time by Anderson De Los Santos to cap the four-run inning and make it a 5-1 game.

The Blue Rocks began an attempt to claw back in the bottom of the seventh, adding an insurance run on an RBI double from Jeremy De La Rosa to make it 5-2. However, the IronBirds once again answered right away, adding two runs in the top of the eighth on sacrifice flies from both Hernandez and Fernando Peguero to cement the 7-2 final.

Josh Randall started on the mound for Wilmington and lasted six innings, allowing nine hits and five runs while striking out four. On the contrary, Yeiber Cartaya of Aberdeen was much more effective in his start despite walking six, allowing just one run in four innings of work. Offensively, the Rocks recorded nine hits but went just 4-18 with runners in scoring position.

The Blue Rocks now trail this five-game series 3-1 and will look to end the season on a high note tomorrow at 1:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2025

Mother Nature Impacts Wilmington in a 7-2 Loss against Aberdeen - Wilmington Blue Rocks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.