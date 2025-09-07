Hot Rods Close out Regular Season in 6-2 Win over Tourists

Published on September 7, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - A pair of big days at the plate from Emilien Pitre and Angel Mateo spurred the Bowling Green Hot Rods (35-31, 69-61) to a 6-2 victory over the Asheville Tourists (23-40, 52-76) in the regular season finale on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Asheville started the scoring with two runs in the first inning off starter Jose Urbina. Yamal Encarnacion crushed a leadoff homer, and Jason Schiavone made it back-to-back blasts with a solo shot, putting the Tourists ahead, 2-0.

The Hot Rods countered with one run in the bottom of the first off Asheville starter Dylan Howard. Émilien Pitre and Aidan Smith led off the frame with back-to-back singles. Angel Mateo drove in Pitre on a base hit, cutting the deficit in half to 2-1.

Bowling Green evened the score in the second against Howard. Jhon Diaz smashed a solo shot, leveling the score at 2-2.

The Hot Rods grabbed the lead with four runs in the fourth inning, with the first two charged to Howard and the final two to Norbis Diaz. Carlos Colmenarez drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a fielder's choice, advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on a Hunter Hunter Haas unsuccessful stolen base attempt, giving Bowling Green a 3-2 lead. Pitre followed with a double and Smith and Nathan Flewelling each drew walks to load the bases. Mateo tallied a two-run single and Blake Robertson singled home a run, extending the lead to 6-2.

Neither team found any more offense the rest of the way, ending in a 6-2 Bowling Green win.

Reliever Dalton Fowler (1-0) captured the win, throwing 3.0 shutout innings while surrendering one hit, striking out six and walking none. Howard (1-1) received the loss, surrendering four runs (two earned) on six hits while punching out six and walking three over 3.2 innings.

Bowling Green travels to Spartanburg, South Carolina to face the Hub City Spartanburgers in Game One of the best-of-three South Atlantic League Divisional Series. Both team's starters are to be determined with a game time to be announced.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.