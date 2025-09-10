Offense Slows in Opener, Series Moves Back to Bowling Green

Published on September 9, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Spartanburg, South Carolina - Angel Mateo knocked in the only run for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (0-1) in the series-opener, dropping the first game of the SAL Divisional Series, 1-0, to the Hub City Spartanburgers (1-0) on Tuesday at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Bowling Green plated the first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning against Hub City starter Dylan MacLean. Aidan Smith led off with a double and advanced to third on a Mac Horvath flyout. One out later, Angel Mateo doubled, scoring Smith, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Spartanburgers countered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth against Hot Rods starter Marcus Johnson. Gleider Figuereo led off the inning with a triple and scored on an RBI single from John Taylor. Luke Hanson singled, putting runners on the corners. Antonis Macias lifted a sacrifice fly to left, making it a 2-1 Hub City lead.

Hub City plated the final run in the bottom of the eighth against Bowling Green reliever Trevor Harrison. Antonis Macias led off with a walk, and Malcom Moore singled, putting runners on the corners. Maxton Martin singled home Macias, making it a 3-1 Spartanburgers lead.

Adrian Rodriguez entered for Hub City in the top of the ninth, rattling off a perfect inning, locking down a 3-1 Spartanburgers win.

Aidan Curry (1-0) was given the win, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out five. Johnson (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits across 5.0 frames while striking out one.

The Hot Rods and Spartanburgers enjoy an off day on Wednesday, and return to action in game two of the SAL Divisional Series at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

