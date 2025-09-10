Grasshoppers Drop Game One to Cyclones in Playoff Opener
Published on September 9, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell in the opening game of their best-of-three first-round playoff series, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday, September 9, at First National Bank Field. Brooklyn out-hit Greensboro, 7-5, to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Infielder Callan Moss led the Grasshoppers offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and one run scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Keiner Delgado, Sammy Stafura, and Easton Carmichael.
Brooklyn was paced at the plate by infielder Diego Mosquera, who also went 2-for-4. Other Cyclones contributing hits included Yonatan Henriquez, Matt Rudick, Colin Houck, and John Bay.
Right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis got the start for Greensboro, striking out six over six innings. He allowed three hits, two earned runs, and issued four walks, ultimately taking the loss and falling to 0-1 in the postseason.
For Brooklyn, right-hander Channing Austin started and recorded three strikeouts while allowing two hits and one earned run over three innings. Left-hander Franklin Gomez earned the win in relief, improving to 1-0 in playoff action.
The Grasshoppers will look to even the series when they face the Cyclones in Game 2 on Thursday, September 11, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Images from this story
|
Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Callan Moss on first
South Atlantic League Stories from September 9, 2025
- Houck Hammers Cyclones to Game One Victory in Greensboro, 4-3 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Spartanburgers Claim Game One over Bowling Green in Divisional Round - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Offense Slows in Opener, Series Moves Back to Bowling Green - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Grasshoppers Drop Game One to Cyclones in Playoff Opener - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hot Rods Game Notes South Atlantic League Divisional Round Game One - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Nori, Escobar Headed to Double-A Reading - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Grasshoppers Drop Game One to Cyclones in Playoff Opener
- Grasshoppers Close out Regular Season Home Series with 7-1 Victory over Blue Rocks
- Grasshoppers Drop Second Straight in 6-2 Loss to Blue Rocks
- Grasshoppers Fall Short in 2-1 Loss to Blue Rocks
- Grasshoppers Extend Win Streak with 9-2 Victory over Blue Rocks