Grasshoppers Drop Game One to Cyclones in Playoff Opener

Published on September 9, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Callan Moss on first

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell in the opening game of their best-of-three first-round playoff series, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday, September 9, at First National Bank Field. Brooklyn out-hit Greensboro, 7-5, to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Infielder Callan Moss led the Grasshoppers offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and one run scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Keiner Delgado, Sammy Stafura, and Easton Carmichael.

Brooklyn was paced at the plate by infielder Diego Mosquera, who also went 2-for-4. Other Cyclones contributing hits included Yonatan Henriquez, Matt Rudick, Colin Houck, and John Bay.

Right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis got the start for Greensboro, striking out six over six innings. He allowed three hits, two earned runs, and issued four walks, ultimately taking the loss and falling to 0-1 in the postseason.

For Brooklyn, right-hander Channing Austin started and recorded three strikeouts while allowing two hits and one earned run over three innings. Left-hander Franklin Gomez earned the win in relief, improving to 1-0 in playoff action.

The Grasshoppers will look to even the series when they face the Cyclones in Game 2 on Thursday, September 11, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

