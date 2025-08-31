Grasshoppers Drop Second Straight in 6-2 Loss to Blue Rocks

Greensboro Grasshoppers designated hitter Jared Jones

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers came up short against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, falling 6-2 on Saturday, August 30. With the win, Wilmington improved to 23-36 in the second half of the season, while Greensboro dropped to 40-19. The Blue Rocks outhit the Grasshoppers 9-5 and committed one error compared to Greensboro's two.

Infielder Callan Moss led the Grasshoppers' offense, going 1-for-3 with an RBI. Jared Jones followed with a 1-for-3 performance, including a solo home run, one RBI, and a run scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Ivan Brewthor, Keiner Delgado, and Jesus Castillo.

For Wilmington, outfielder Elijah Nunez paced the offense, finishing 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Cortland Lawson contributed by going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Juan Yepez, TJ White, Gavin Dugas, and Marcus Brown also recorded hits for the Blue Rocks.

Right-handed pitcher Hung-Leng Chang got the start for Greensboro, striking out four while allowing five hits and four runs (two earned) over six innings. He was charged with the loss and now holds a 5-6 record on the season.

Right-hander Davian Garcia took the mound for Wilmington, recording three strikeouts and issuing six walks over 3.1 innings. Right-handed reliever Wander Arias earned the win, improving to 4-4 on the year.

The Grasshoppers finish up their final home series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks tomorrow, Sunday, August 31 at 6:30PM for Family Funday Sunday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

