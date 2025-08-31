Drive Can't Overcome Early Hole, Fall 7-3 on Saturday Night

Published on August 30, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville, S.C. - The Bowling Green Hot Rods landed the first punch and the last one Friday night at Fluor Field, and the Greenville Drive couldn't recover. A four-run first inning and a two-run homer in the ninth powered Bowling Green to a 7-3 win over Greenville in front of 5,221 fans.

The loss dropped the Drive back under .500 at 62-63, but the playoff chase remained alive thanks to an Asheville win over Hub City that kept Greenville two games back of first place in the South Division second-half standings with just 7 games left in the season.

Hot Rods Jump Ahead Early

Bowling Green wasted no time against Greenville starter Michael Sansone (L, 3-4). Adrian Santana and Émilien Pitre opened the game with back-to-back singles, and both advanced on stolen bases. After Blake Robertson's sacrifice fly put Bowling Green on the board, Bryan Broecker broke things open with a three-run homer to left, his second of the season. By the time Sansone recorded the final out, the Hot Rods led 4-0.

Sansone settled in from there, retiring 10 of the next 11 batters, but the early damage proved costly.

Drive Battle Back

Greenville answered in the third when Henry Godbout singled and Justin Gonzales reached on an error. After Mason White lined out, Nelly Taylor came through with a clutch two-out, two-run double to deep center, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

In the fourth, Freili Encarnacion launched his seventh homer of the year, a solo shot to left, to make it a one-run game. Encarnacion, who finished 3-for-4 with a double and homer, has been a consistent bright spot for the Drive's offense down the stretch.

Greenville threatened again in the fifth when Mason White doubled, but couldn't bring him around. That would be their last real scoring chance of the night.

Hot Rods Add On, Shut Door

Bowling Green extended its lead in the sixth when Jose Perez's RBI single plated Broecker, making it 5-3. The Hot Rods then sealed things in the ninth when Carlos Colmenarez belted a two-run homer off Isaac Stebens.

On the mound, Gary Gill Hill (W, 6-8) gave the Hot Rods a strong seven-inning start, scattering seven hits and three runs (one earned) while striking out three. Greenville had traffic on the bases but went just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners overall.

Andrew Wantz and Alexander Alberto combined for two scoreless innings of relief to close the door.

Drive Notes

Encarnacion's three-hit game led Greenville's nine-hit attack, while Justin Riemer added two hits, including a double. Taylor's two-run double accounted for the Drive's only RBIs outside of Encarnacion's solo shot.

Sansone went five innings, allowing four runs on six hits, while Erik Rivera and Stebens combined for the final four frames.

Up Next

The series continues Sunday night at Fluor Field with the Drive looking for a split in the six-game set. Greenville will look to bounce back and keep pace in the playoff chase as the season enters its final stretch.







