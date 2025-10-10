Banana Ball Returns to Fluor Field for THREE Games in 2026

Published on October 9, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Banana Ball World Tour is returning to Downtown Greenville in 2026! The Firefighters, who played at Fluor Field in 2024, will headline not one, not two, BUT THREE Banana Ball games at the home of the Greenville Drive from April 24th-26th!

The Banana Ball Selection Show on ESPN 2 also announced two new teams joining the world of Banana Ball - with the Indianapolis Clowns coming to Greenville to take on the Firefighters.

To have the opportunity to purchase tickets to one of the three games at Fluor Field, fans must join the Ticket Lottery List - by visiting www.bananaball.com/tickets - to get the opportunity to be drawn in the lottery for a chance to purchase tickets.

The lottery will go through October 31st, 2025, and the random drawings will take place about two months before the event. If you're drawn, you'll have the opportunity to purchase up to four tickets.

Fans who are Drive Ticket Plan Holders - Founders, Fulls, and Half Season Plan members - will have an exclusive pre-sale opportunity in the new year. For more information regarding Drive Ticket Plans, please call (864) 240-4500 to speak with one a Drive Ticket Representative.

BANANA BALL TICKETS FAQ: 

How can I get tickets? 

Join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on November 1, 2025.  Joining the list doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets.  A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. If you're drawn, you'll have an opportunity to continue through the verification process.  

You can find the Ticket Lottery List at bananaball.com.

How much are tickets? 

Our standard tickets start at $35 with Meet and Greet tickets starting at $100. No hidden fees, no tax, all bananas.  Tickets for MLB and large venue games will start at $40 with Meet and Greet tickets starting at $125. We only sell tickets through our official lottery on FansFirstTickets.com. Any tickets for sale outside of this platform are likely fraudulent. 

I thought tickets were $35. Why am I finding some online for way more than that? 

Our tickets start at $35 when you purchase them from our site. If you find some that are WAY MORE than $35, those tickets may have been bought from us and are now being sold on a third-party platform that we cannot control or are completely fake listings. These third-parties include StubHub, VividSeats Ticketmaster, etc.  

Warning: Tickets purchased through 3rd party sites are often fraudulent and will not be accepted.  An overwhelming majority of people selling tickets on social media platforms are fraudulent. Please use extreme caution if you choose to go this route. Please know Banana Ball staff, cast, players, and coaches would never sell tickets through social media. We recommend reporting fake accounts impersonating others trying to do so. 

Does when I join the Lottery List affect my chances at getting tickets? 

The Lottery List is completely random so when you join the list will not affect your chance at getting tickets.







