Drive Alums Ceddanne Rafaela and Mauricio Dubon Earn Gold Gloves

Published on November 4, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Two former Greenville Drive standouts have reached the pinnacle of defensive excellence in Major League Baseball. Ceddanne Rafaela (2022) and Mauricio Dubón (2015) were named Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League for the 2025 season - a testament to their hard work, versatility, and the development foundation built in their early professional days at Fluor Field.

For Rafaela, who dazzled fans in Greenville just three seasons ago, the honor comes as little surprise. The Boston Red Sox center fielder has become one of the most electrifying defenders in the game, making highlight-reel catches look routine and bringing the same energy that made him a fan favorite during his time with the Drive. His fearlessness in the outfield and ability to make plays from anywhere on the diamond have earned him widespread respect - and now, the game's top defensive honor.

Dubón's journey from the 2015 Drive roster to Gold Glove glory has been one of consistency, adaptability, and quiet leadership. Now a key utility player for the Houston Astros, Dubón has carved out a reputation as one of the most dependable gloves in baseball. Whether manning second base, shortstop, or the outfield, Dubón's sure hands and baseball IQ have made him a manager's dream - and his second career Gold Glove is a fitting reward for years of steady excellence.

The dual honors mark a proud moment for the Greenville Drive organization, which has long celebrated the success of its alumni as they rise through the Red Sox system and beyond.

From the infield dirt where Dubón turned double plays in 2015 to the center field grass where Rafaela made jaw-dropping catches in 2022, the connection between the two Gold Glove winners is a reminder of how far the Drive family reaches - from Greenville to the grandest stages in baseball.

As the Gold Gloves shine in their trophy cases, one thing's certain: the path to perfection on defense once ran right through Fluor Field.







