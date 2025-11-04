Toys for Tots Drive Is Underway

The Frederick Keys are proud to once again are partnering with the US Marine Corps Reserve for their annual Toys for Tots Drive, helping bring joy to children in need across Frederick County. Beginning Tuesday, November 4, the Keys will be collecting new, unwrapped toys which will be handed out to children in need on Christmas Day.

This year's Toys for Tots Drive runs through Friday, December 5, with a festive finale planned for the Keys Holiday Party on Saturday, December 6.

"Every child deserves to experience the magic of Christmas," said Frederick Keys Managing Director Branden McGee. "We're thrilled to continue the Frederick Keys' partnership with Toys for Tots. The generosity we saw last year from our fans and community was incredible, and we're excited to make an even bigger impact this year."

One of Frederick County's top donation destinations, Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, will be open for drop off from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To drop off toys, fans should visit the main office (adjacent to the main stadium gates). Every individual who makes a contribution will receive a pair of tickets to a 2026 Frederick Keys home game with the exception of April 14, July 3, July 4, and July 5.

Fans can also bring toys to the Keys Holiday Party on Saturday, December 6. Further details about this event will be announced at a later date.

In 2024, over 21,000 toys were distributed to children across Frederick County, supporting over 2,500 children. Founded in 1947, Toys for Tots now operates through more than 150 Marine Reserve sites and 800+ local programs across the country.







