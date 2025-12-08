2025 Winter Meetings Charity Auction to Support Little League Disaster Relief Fund

Orlando, Florida - For the 12th year, Major League Baseball and its Clubs have organized a charity auction during baseball's annual Winter Meetings presented by CohnReznick to benefit a special cause close to the game. The auction this year, spearheaded by Major League Baseball, will work with long-time partner Little League and its newest initiative, the Little League Disaster Relief Fund. Proceeds from the auction will be directed to the fund to help leagues impacted by disaster receive the support they need to rebuild, recover and continue providing children with the life lessons learned through youth baseball and softball.

The auction is now LIVE at MLB.com/WinterMeetingsAuction until Thursday, December 11th at 10:00 p.m. (ET). Following are auction items donated by all 30 MLB Clubs, which fans can now bid on:

Arizona Diamondbacks - Corbin Carroll meet-and-greet

Miami Marlins - BTS Tour and Marlins Legends HOF meet-and-greet

Athletics - Pregame Experience (BP Passes, First Pitch and "Play Ball" announcement)

Milwaukee Brewers - Brice Turang Autographed Jersey

Atlanta Braves - Game Experience (Premium game seats and BP passes)

Minnesota Twins - Pregame VIP Manager Experience (Premium game seats, BP passes and BTS with Twins manager Derek Shelton)

Baltimore Orioles - VIP Experience (Premium game seats, BP passes, pregame meet & greet with a current player and an autographed baseball)

New York Mets - Play Catch with Francisco Lindor

Boston Red Sox - Coaches Experience (Green Monster seats, BP passes and lineup card manager escort)

New York Yankees - Personalized Video Greetings from Players

Chicago Cubs - Tour of Wrigley Field and game tickets

Philadelphia Phillies - Bryce Harper Autographed Jersey

Chicago White Sox - Chicago White Sox 2005 World Series Bat Gifting (Ozzie Guillen, Paul Konerko and Jermaine Dye)

Pittsburgh Pirates - VIP Experience (Premium game seats, hold the finish line for the Mrs. T's Great Pierogi Race and an autographed/ authenticated Oneil Cruz bat)

Cincinnati Reds- Reds Experience (Premium game seats, BP passes, meet-and-greet with a current Reds player and a pregame activation)

San Diego Padres - Owner's Box Experience (Owner's Box access and VIP parking pass)

Cleveland Guardians - Game Experience (Premium game seats and BP passes)

San Francisco Giants - Media Member for the Day (Pregame/ postgame media session access, BP passes, Press Box access and BTS in the broadcast booth)

Colorado Rockies - BTS Broadcast Experience (BTS look into the broadcast booth, production truck and postgame set)

Seattle Mariners - Cal Raleigh Autographed Baseball

Detroit Tigers - VIP Game Experience (Premium game seats, parking pass, ballpark tour, Champions Club passes and BP passes)

St. Louis Cardinals - Home Opener Experience (Premium game seats, Redbird Club Passes, parking pass)

Houston Astros - Four Autographed Jerseys

Tampa Bay Rays - Bullpen Experience (Pregame bullpen session and meet-and-greet)

Kansas City Royals - Photographer for a Day (BP passes and camera well access with team photographer)

Texas Rangers - VIP Experience (Premium game seats, catch on the field with a Rangers player/coach, BP passes and an autographed baseball from favorite player)

Los Angeles Angels - Mike Trout meet-and-greet

Toronto Blue Jays - Game Experience (Premium game seats, ballpark tour and BP passes)

Los Angeles Dodgers - Autographed Mookie Betts Jersey

Washington Nationals - Pitching Lesson with Simon Mathews

NOTE: The above is not the full list of items and experiences, but rather a sample of some of the more unique offerings through this auction.

A full list of items and experiences can be found here.

With 125 Auction items across a combined total of 85 Clubs (Major and Minor League), MLB Network and the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum, there is a range offerings for everyone, including the ultimate 2026 All-Star Week experience (MLB), a studio tour and autographed baseballs (MLB Network), an exclusive tour of the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum in Cooperstown, NY) and more.

Additionally, the Frederick Keys are offering the opportunity to watch batting practice before a game, a ceremonial first pitch, a private VIP tour of the newly renovated Nymeo Field, and suite tickets for 14, and 2 VIP parking passes. Must be a non-firework game Sunday-Thursday and food and beverage is not included. Fans can participate in the Frederick Keys auction.

"Major League Baseball recognizes the essential role Little League plays in communities across the country," said April Brown, MLB Senior Vice President, Social Responsibility. "Collaborating with Little League to support their new Disaster Relief Fund ensures that essential resources are available when communities face setbacks due to natural disasters. MLB is proud to help this cause at the Winter Meetings auction to rapidly repair facilities, replace necessary equipment and get Little Leaguers back on the field to maintain an important element of community life."

"When a natural disaster hits a community, and families start to recover, they often turn to their Little League fields where they can return to the comfort of their teammates and their friends and feel some sense of normalcy at a stressful time. The establishment of the Little League Disaster Relief Fund allows us to provide targeted support and guidance to leagues impacted by devastation," said Patrick Wilson, Little League President and Chief Executive Officer. "With Major League Baseball's assistance, we can help provide the funding and other resources, while elevating this important fund necessary to scale our efforts, enabling us to replace damaged infrastructure and equipment quickly, so that when our Little Leaguers are ready to return to the fields, the fields and equipment are ready too."

The long-standing partnership between Major League Baseball and Little League International is dedicated to promoting and growing the game from the grassroots level to the professional stage, highlighted by joint initiatives like the annual MLB Little League Classic and the PLAY BALL program. This collaborative spirit has recently extended to a critical philanthropic effort with the Little League Disaster Relief Fund as the supported cause for this year's Winter Meetings Auction. This fund, while new in its formal structure in 2025, provides direct financial assistance- whether for repairing fields or replacing equipment- to local leagues devastated by natural disasters like floods, hurricanes and fires. By leveraging the strength of the alliance between MLB and Little League at this year's auction, the program ensures that Little Leaguers© can quickly return to the field, restoring a sense of normalcy and continuity to communities during their greatest times of need. To learn more about the Little League Disaster Relief Fund and the impact it has had already in communities across the nation in 2025, visit LittleLeague.org/Impact.

ABOUT THE WINTER MEETINGS CHARITY AUCTION

Since its inception in 2012, the Winter Meetings Charity Auction has raised nearly $2 million toward a variety of causes, including lung cancer research in honor and memory of Orioles Public Relations Great Monica Barlow; a youth baseball and softball field in memory of Mets Public Relations Great Shannon Forde; a scholarship fund in memory of the late, beloved baseball executive Katy Feeney; the Jackie Robinson Foundation and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum; and for the five organizations leading the fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Most recently, donations were given in support of the establishment of a new Boys & Girls Club in Uvalde, TX, a much-needed resource for Uvalde youth and their families following the aftermath of the Robb Elementary shooting in 2022, Stand Up To Cancer in 2023 and renovating Willie Mays Park in 2024.

ABOUT LITTLE LEAGUE PHILANTHROPY AND SOCIAL IMPACT

For nearly a century, children around the world have benefited from the experience of Little League©. As the most trusted organization in youth sports, Little League believes in bringing the benefits of participation to as many children and communities as possible. Through organized grant programs that support registration fees, equipment grants, volunteer training programs, and assistance after natural disasters, Little League is committed to helping the communities we serve through fundraising and philanthropy. Officially launched in advance of the 2024 season, Little League's philanthropic efforts were bolstered in 2025 with the establishment of its Disaster Relief Fund, joining as one of five key fund designations. These identified priorities are part of the organization's efforts to support its mission and build more opportunities for kids to play. As a 501(c)3 non-profit, Little League is a tax-exempt organization; any donation given to support Little League is tax-deductible. To learn more about each of these funds, including how you can help support, visit LittleLeague.org/Impact.







