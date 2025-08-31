History: Cyclones Grab Franchise-Record 71st Win of Year with 5-4 Victory

Published on August 30, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind a multi-hit and multi-RBI night from 2B Marco Vargas, the 'Clones took down the Renegades on Saturday night, 5-4. Five Brooklyn arms struck out a combined 15 Hudson Valley batters during the bullpen game en route to the win. The victory marks win No. 71 on the season, a new single-season franchise record.

Four of the five Brooklyn arms struck out at least three Hudson Valley batters, despite the fact that none of them worked more than 2.0 innings. RHP Brett Banks collected his second High-A save of the year, collecting the final six outs while striking out five batters.

Hudson Valley cracked the scoreboard first, against Brooklyn starter RHP Dakota Hawkins in the 2nd inning. With a runner on first and two outs, 2B Connor McGinnis launched a double to center to plate the game's first run and give the 'Gades a 1-0 lead.

Brooklyn immediately responded in the home half. With two men in scoring position and one out, 1B Corey Collins skied a sac fly to left field, pulling the 'Clones even at 1-1.

Brooklyn wasted little time to hop out to a lead in the 3rd. After 3B Diego Mosquera whacked his 7th double of the year, Vargas brought him home with an RBI single.

In the 5th, the 'Clones plated two more. After Mosquera singled to start the frame, Vargas clubbed a triple to right field, pushing the lead to 3-1. Then, one batter later, RF Yohairo Cuevas doubled a liner to right field, extending the cushion to 4-1.

In the 8th, the Renegades put two men in scoring position with only one out thanks to a balk from Banks. The UNC-Wilmington product then issued a wild pitch, allowing the 'Gades to cut the deficit to 4-2. Then, after a strikeout, RF Robbie Burnett singled on a ground ball to left, pulling Hudson Valley within one.

Brooklyn got a crucial insurance run back in the 8th. After CF Yonatan Henriquez barrelled up a triple to start the frame, LF Nick Roselli brought him home on an RBI groundout.

That insurance run proved paramount, as DH Dillon Lewis catapulted a solo home run to start the 9th, bringing Hudson Valley back within one. Still, Banks then retired 3 of the next 4, working around a 2-out single, to preserve the win.

The Cyclones and Renegades close up shop on their series from Maimonides Park on Sunday afternoon. With a win, Brooklyn will secure a series victory. RHP Jose Guevara is slated to make his High-A debut for Brooklyn. Hudson Valley projects to counter with RHP Cade Smith (0-1, 4.15 ERA). First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.