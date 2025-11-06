Cyclones to Host End of Season Garage Sale Thursday, November 13th

Join us on Thursday, November 13th for our annual Garage Sale. It's a great way to stock up on promo items like bobbleheads and caps, game-worn gear, and more. The event is CASH ONLY. Items will not be shipped and you need to claim them in person the day of the event.

Doors Open

5:30 PM for 2026 Season Ticket Holders. Exclusive STH Window from 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM. You must have placed a deposit for a 2026 membership or paid in full for your 2026 Full-Season Membership to be eligible

6:00 PM Entrance for the General Public. Garage Sale will end at 7:30 PM

Enter through Main Gates on Surf Avenue. You will exit through the Admin Doors next to the Team Store on Surf Avenue.







