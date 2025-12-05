Introducing the Holiday Mystery Box - 4 Tickets, 2 Cyclones Caps, 2 Foam Hot Dog Hats & 1 Game Worn Jersey

Published on December 5, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







If you're looking for something special for the Cyclones fan in your life, have we got a deal for you! The Cyclones are thrilled to introduce the all-new Holiday Mystery Boxes just in time for the Holiday Season. For a limited time, you can get the following sent right to your home for just $99:

Four (4) vouchers valid for tickets for our Opening Weekend - April 3rd, 4th or 5th

Two (2) of our World-Famous Coney Island Foam Hot Dog Caps

Two (2) Mystery Cyclones Caps assigned at random from a variety of designs

One (1) Game-Worn Cyclones Jersey

This is a great deal this is sure to be popular with fans. So act now to gurantee your box. These items are available for a limited time and in a limited quantity.







