12 Days of Giftmas - Get Your Ticket Plan for 2026 and Win Prizes

Published on December 12, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







To celebrate the Holiday Season, the Cyclones are starting 12 Days of Giftmas starting on Friday, December 12th. Each day, for 12 days, we will randomly select an existing 2026 ticket plan holder - Flex Book, Mini Plan, Ballpark Pass, Season Membership - who will win a Cyclones prize. Here's a look at some of the items available:

Game-worn jerseys

Bobblehead prize packs

Brandon Nimmo Signed Baseball

Mark Vientos Signed Baseball

Kodai Senga Signed Baseball

Francisco Alvarez Signed Baseball

Sean Manaea Signed Baseball

David Peterson Signed Baseball

Winners will be contacted directly by a Cyclones ticket representative and all winners will be posted at the end of the contest.

Don't have your Cyclones tickets for 2026 yet? It's not too late. Purchase your plans today for a chance to win.







South Atlantic League Stories from December 12, 2025

12 Days of Giftmas - Get Your Ticket Plan for 2026 and Win Prizes - Brooklyn Cyclones

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.