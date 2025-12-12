12 Days of Giftmas - Get Your Ticket Plan for 2026 and Win Prizes
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
To celebrate the Holiday Season, the Cyclones are starting 12 Days of Giftmas starting on Friday, December 12th. Each day, for 12 days, we will randomly select an existing 2026 ticket plan holder - Flex Book, Mini Plan, Ballpark Pass, Season Membership - who will win a Cyclones prize. Here's a look at some of the items available:
Game-worn jerseys
Bobblehead prize packs
Brandon Nimmo Signed Baseball
Mark Vientos Signed Baseball
Kodai Senga Signed Baseball
Francisco Alvarez Signed Baseball
Sean Manaea Signed Baseball
David Peterson Signed Baseball
Winners will be contacted directly by a Cyclones ticket representative and all winners will be posted at the end of the contest.
Don't have your Cyclones tickets for 2026 yet? It's not too late. Purchase your plans today for a chance to win.
