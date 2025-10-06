Arizona Fall League Gets Started on Monday, October 6th
Published on October 6, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
The Arizona Fall League gets underway on Monday, October 6th and below is everything you need to know about this off-season showcase.
Mets Prospects in the Arizona Fall League:
C / OF / 1B - Chris Suero
OF Nick Morabito
RHP Brett Banks
RHP Bryce Jenkins
RHP Wyatt Hudepohl
INF / OF D'Andre Smith
RHP Austin Troesser
The Fall League teams and their MLB affiliations are as follows:
Glendale Desert Dogs: Braves, White Sox, Dodgers, Cardinals, Blue Jays
Mesa Solar Sox: Athletics, Cubs, Marlins, Yankees, Rays
Peoria Javelinas: Orioles, Reds, Twins, Padres, Mariners
Salt River Rafters: Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Rockies, Angels, Pirates
Scottsdale Scorpions: Tigers, Astros, Mets, Giants, Nationals
Surprise Saguaros: Guardians, Royals, Brewers, Phillies, Rangers
How to watch:
Fans can once again watch their favorite prospects all fall via MLB.com streams. The entire 90-game regular season will be available to stream completely free along with the AFL Home Run Derby, Fall Stars Game, Play-in Semifinal and Championship Game. Additionally, the Fall Stars Game and Championship Game will be broadcast on MLB Network. All contests will have Gameday available as well.
Important dates:
Oct. 6: Opening Night, 9:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 11: Kino Sports Complex tripleheader starting at 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 18: Goodyear Ballpark tripleheader starting at 3:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 8: Home Run Derby, Sloan Park, 8:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 9: Fall Stars Game, Sloan Park, 8 p.m. ET
Nov. 13: Division Series, Scottsdale Stadium, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 14: Semifinals, Salt River Fields, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 15: Championship Game, Salt River Fields, 6:30 p.m. ET
South Atlantic League Stories from October 6, 2025
- Dash Win First-Ever Golden Bobblehead Award - Winston-Salem Dash
- Arizona Fall League Gets Started on Monday, October 6th - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn Cyclones Stories
- Arizona Fall League Gets Started on Monday, October 6th
- Benge, Reimer and Suero Named 2025 SAL All-Stars
- Champions: Cyclones Capture First SAL Title and 3rd Championship in Franchise History
- Former Cyclones Carson Benge and Jonah Tong Named Mets MiLB Player and Pitcher of the Year
- One More Vargas and Henriquez Combine for 9 Hits, 6 RBI as 'Clones Down 'Burgers 13-1, to Move Within Win of SAL Title