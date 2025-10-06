Arizona Fall League Gets Started on Monday, October 6th

Published on October 6, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Arizona Fall League gets underway on Monday, October 6th and below is everything you need to know about this off-season showcase.

Mets Prospects in the Arizona Fall League:

C / OF / 1B - Chris Suero

OF Nick Morabito

RHP Brett Banks

RHP Bryce Jenkins

RHP Wyatt Hudepohl

INF / OF D'Andre Smith

RHP Austin Troesser

The Fall League teams and their MLB affiliations are as follows:

Glendale Desert Dogs: Braves, White Sox, Dodgers, Cardinals, Blue Jays

Mesa Solar Sox: Athletics, Cubs, Marlins, Yankees, Rays

Peoria Javelinas: Orioles, Reds, Twins, Padres, Mariners

Salt River Rafters: Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Rockies, Angels, Pirates

Scottsdale Scorpions: Tigers, Astros, Mets, Giants, Nationals

Surprise Saguaros: Guardians, Royals, Brewers, Phillies, Rangers

How to watch:

Fans can once again watch their favorite prospects all fall via MLB.com streams. The entire 90-game regular season will be available to stream completely free along with the AFL Home Run Derby, Fall Stars Game, Play-in Semifinal and Championship Game. Additionally, the Fall Stars Game and Championship Game will be broadcast on MLB Network. All contests will have Gameday available as well.

Important dates:

Oct. 6: Opening Night, 9:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 11: Kino Sports Complex tripleheader starting at 3:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 18: Goodyear Ballpark tripleheader starting at 3:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 8: Home Run Derby, Sloan Park, 8:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 9: Fall Stars Game, Sloan Park, 8 p.m. ET

Nov. 13: Division Series, Scottsdale Stadium, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 14: Semifinals, Salt River Fields, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 15: Championship Game, Salt River Fields, 6:30 p.m. ET







